BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention returning to Portland

PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrickUniverse LEGOfan event has announced its 2023 INSPIRE TOUR and is excited to be returning to Portland.Famous LEGOartists from around the country will have awe-inspiring creationsfeatured at the BrickUniverse LEGOFan Convention in Portland on, April 29 and 30, 2023.These LEGOmasters have spent the past year building incredible works of art and arelooking forward to presenting them at Portland. Attendees will be able to meet, talk to and learn from these artists inperson and take photos with their colorful and wonderful creations.Fan-favorites include LEGOartist Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, Rocco Buttliere ofChicago, Lia Chan of Dallas and Paul Hetherington of Vancouver, Canada. Each artist hashad exhibitions around the world.“We are so excited to be returning to Portland and we're hoping to inspire attendees to build some amazing creations and be creative," says event organizer Angela Beights. “Last year, Portland showed so much love for the event, we made it a point to put Portland on the 2023 schedule."At past events, the BrickUniverse tour has welcomed thousands of LEGOlovers. Lastyear’s Portland event sold out, and that is expected to happen this year as well — so purchasing tickets early online is highly recommended.New attractions for 2023: LEGOFriends Building Area: Build your own masterpiece to display. Star Wars Building Zone: Create spaceships and more with thousands of LEGOStar Wars-themed bricks. Buy LEGOmerchandise and accessories.Tickets ($15.99). Early booking is strongly advised: