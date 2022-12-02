Submit Release
BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention returning to Portland

Building together

LEGO Artists Paul Hetherington

Bringing acclaimed LEGO® Artists

PORTLAND, MAINE, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrickUniverse LEGO® fan event has announced its 2023 INSPIRE TOUR and is excited to be returning to Portland.

Famous LEGO® artists from around the country will have awe-inspiring creations
featured at the BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Convention in Portland on, April 29 and 30, 2023.
These LEGO® masters have spent the past year building incredible works of art and are
looking forward to presenting them at Portland. Attendees will be able to meet, talk to and learn from these artists in
person and take photos with their colorful and wonderful creations.
Fan-favorites include LEGO® artist Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, Rocco Buttliere of
Chicago, Lia Chan of Dallas and Paul Hetherington of Vancouver, Canada. Each artist has
had exhibitions around the world.
“We are so excited to be returning to Portland and we're hoping to inspire attendees to build some amazing creations and be creative," says event organizer Angela Beights. “Last year, Portland showed so much love for the event, we made it a point to put Portland on the 2023 schedule."

At past events, the BrickUniverse tour has welcomed thousands of LEGO® lovers. Last
year’s Portland event sold out, and that is expected to happen this year as well — so purchasing tickets early online is highly recommended.

New attractions for 2023:
 LEGO® Friends Building Area: Build your own masterpiece to display.
 Star Wars Building Zone: Create spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO®
Star Wars-themed bricks.
 Buy LEGO® merchandise and accessories.
Tickets ($15.99). Early booking is strongly advised:
www.brickuniverseUSA.com

Sara Long
East Coast Services PR
+1 434-906-3068
