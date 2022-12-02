December 2, 2022 – 2022 Workforce Conference Recognizes Exemplary Texas Employers

Date: Dec. 02, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

Annual awards honor employers for excellence and innovation

AUSTIN – Each year, Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) and local Workforce Solutions partners recognize employers across Texas for excellence and innovation. The 25th Annual Texas Workforce Conference was held in Dallas Nov. 30-Dec. 2. This year’s theme was “25 Years of Conducting Innovation.”

Large Employer of the Year Awards

Ascension Providence was chosen as Texas’ Large Employer of the Year among three outstanding private-sector employer finalists. Ascension Providence, nominated by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas, is a founding member of Greater Waco Advance Health Care Academy. The Academy, which provides high school students a pathway to the healthcare industry, upgraded the skills of 187 employees with a Skills Development Fund grant and participated in Workforce Solutions job fairs, hiring nearly 600 people in the past year.

The Large Employer of the Year runner-up finalists were Hendrick Health, nominated by Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas, and Diamond C Trailers, nominated by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas. Hendrick Health participated in a Skills Development Fund grant to create a career ladder to upskill 155 incumbent workers in healthcare occupations. Diamond C Trailers is a family-owned business with more than 700 employees and anticipates expanding to 900 employees by the end of the year.

“Business innovation is one of the key factors that make Texas the best state for business, and these awards highlight the achievements of employers and other Texas partners contributing to the vitality of the Texas labor market,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Working together, we keep Texas the national workforce leader.”

Small Employer of the Year Award

American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, nominated by Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas, won Texas’ Small Employer of the Year Award. American Spiral Weld Pipe Company has created 95 new jobs in the community. Additionally, they are creating a pipeline of talent by partnering with Workforce Solutions, collaborating with local education institutions to prepare students for careers in welding, and supporting multiple community events and groups.

The finalists included FPS Staffing, nominated by Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley, and JAG Aviation Inc, nominated by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. FPS Staffing updated its business model to enhance recruitment strategies during the pandemic and placed 41 medical professionals in the healthcare sector and 93 workers in administrative or clerical jobs. JAG Aviation collaborated with Workforce Solutions to provide work experience for aviation students at Texas State Technical College and Baylor University.

“The businesses honored this year personify the qualities we all hope for in an employer: exemplary leadership, passionate dedication to their service or product, a pioneering spirit, and a commitment to their workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “The talented labor force in Texas is the ingredient that powers these employers.”

Veteran-Friendly Employer of the Year

TWC also recognized Provalus as the Veteran-Friendly Employer of the Year, nominated by Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas. Provalus’s mission to hire veterans goes beyond simply hiring great talent. The company is building technology centers near military installations to ease the transition for veterans and their families.

HireAbility Employer of the Year

Caterpillar Logistics was honored as the HireAbility Employer of the Year, nominated by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas. Caterpillar partnered with Texas Workforce Solutions - Vocational Rehabilitation Services on a pilot paid work experience program to provide employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities.

“Congratulations to these Texas employers who make the Lone Star State home to innovation and growth,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “With Provalus recognized for their commitment to hiring veterans, and Caterpillar Logistics showcasing the benefits of hiring individuals of all abilities, both exemplary employers demonstrate the importance and benefits of creating an inclusive and diverse workplace.”

You can watch videos featuring the winners and finalists for the Large, Small, and Veteran-Friendly Employer Awards on the TWC YouTube channel.

The 28 local Workforce Solutions Boards (Boards) each recognized a Local Employer of Excellence at the conference. The award honors employers actively involved with Texas Workforce Solutions that have positively impacted employers, workers, and the community.

Board Local Employer of Excellence Workforce Solutions Alamo Easy Expunctions Workforce Solutions Borderplex Amazon Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley Blue Bell Workforce Solutions Cameron County SteelCoast, L.L.C. Workforce Solutions Capital Area Tesla Inc. Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Texas Ford Dealers Association Fund Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend JL Specialty Welders LLC Workforce Solutions Concho Valley Nacho’s Restaurant Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas MRC PineCrest Retirement Workforce Solutions East Texas Thumper Fabrication Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent Formosa Plastics Corporation, Texas Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas McKesson Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast Houston Avocado Company Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Waco Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley DLP Services Workforce Solutions Middle Rio Grande Jon Hart Design Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas Credit Union of Texas Workforce Solutions North Texas United Supermarkets Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Heritage Home Health & Hospice Workforce Solutions Panhandle The Barfield Hotel, Autograph Collection Workforce Solutions Permian Basin Lavish Barber Studio LLC Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area Texas One Stop of La Grange Workforce Solutions South Plains Red River Commodities Workforce Solutions for South Texas De La Fuente Insurance Group Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas YMCA of Southeast Texas Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Workforce Solutions Texoma Ruiz Foods Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas Hendrick Health

TWC also recognized local Boards with awards for outstanding services to Texas employers, job seekers, and local communities. Workforce Solutions Offices offer one-on-one assistance to help workers find and keep good jobs and help employers hire skilled workers to grow their businesses. Find your local office on our website.

###amw