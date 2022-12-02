Submit Release
US 52 closed in Wyoming County

A section of US 52 in the Wyoming County town of Hanover remains closed following an early morning train derailment.
 
Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed following the accident, which occurred about 3:30 a.m. near a towing service alongside the rail line. West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) emergency crews are on site. Contractors for Norfolk Southern Railway are en route to remove about a dozen train cars which derailed. WVDOH District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick, P.E., said traffic is being detoured onto WV 10, to WV 80, and back to US 52 until the wreck can be cleared.
 
“Our responsibility is to keep traffic moving away from the site and to work with the local fire department and other agencies until the issue is resolved,” Musick said. The Hanover Volunteer Fire Department is in charge of the wreck site.
 
Rail cars crushed several automobiles at the wrecker service, but the vehicles were vacant at the time and no one was hurt.
 
Cleanup crews were expected on site around 2 p.m. Musick said US 52 could remain closed overnight as rail cars are removed.​​

