Williston Barracks/Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1007924

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                            

STATION: Williston                  

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: 11/30/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15, Westford, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny


ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


VICTIM: Dylan Walford

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 1, 2022, at approximately 0850 hours, the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks received a report of a utility trailer from a jobsite located on VT Route 15 in the Town of Westford during the overnight hours between 11/30/2022 and 12/1/2022. The trailer, owned by Dylan Walford (50) of Charlotte, VT, contained several thousand dollars' worth of tools when it was stolen. Those tools included brands such as Festool, Dewalt, and Milwaukee.


The trailer is described as a white 2002 utility trailer with VT registration B53690.


Anyone with any information about this theft is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Silva at 802-878-7111 or tyler.silva@vermont.gov. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by phone at 844-848-8477 or online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

You just read:

