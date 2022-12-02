NEO and Synergy – State Reporting Training

The Maine Department of Education Data Team is available to provide training in both NEO and Synergy for anyone looking to understand more about the navigation of these programs for state reporting purposes. Trainings can be done one-on-one with new or current users, in small groups, or in a group setting for whole districts.

Training is targeted to meet the needs of anyone utilizing Synergy and/or NEO, including, but not limited to;

Student data specialists

Staff data specialists

Administrative Assistants

Superintendents

Training can be held virtually or in person at the preference of the district and/or user. For more information or to sign up for training please contact:

AlLee Cookson

Data Quality Trainer

Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov

207-446-3897

Or submit an Onboard Training Registration online survey.