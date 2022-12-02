PSC Commission Conference Set for Tuesday, December 6



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is set to hold a Commission Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Public comment may be taken on any item noticed for public participation. Any interested person wanting to participate on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 9:30 a.m. Betty Easley Conference Center Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148) 4075 Esplanade Way Tallahassee, Florida Immediately following the Commission Conference, the PSC will continue its hearing on Fuel Cost Recovery Clause petitions for Florida Power & Light Company; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Tampa Electric Company; and Florida Public Utilities Company. A live broadcast of the Commission Conference and hearing will be available on the PSC’s website (click “Watch Live Broadcast” in the left side toolbar) and may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing). For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.