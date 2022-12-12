Submit Release
Orders.co Partners With Ally Fueling Commission-Free And Online Delivery For Restaurants

Orders.co, a company focused on enabling growth for restaurants, announced a partnership with Ally, a large network of drivers in the United States.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orders.co, a company focused on enabling growth for restaurants by providing integrations into 3rd Party Delivery Apps and building commission-free websites, announced a partnership with Ally, a large network of drivers in the United States.

Ally is an extensive network of drivers in the United States that helps merchants and drivers by facilitating direct relationships between them. Drivers that use Ally receive 100% of the delivery fees and tips, incentivizing them to provide excellent service.

This partnership will allow restaurant owners to have an additional delivery option for their online orders. Ally has a large network of over 110,000 drivers, enabling restaurants to provide cost-effective delivery. Restaurants can get online orders delivered quickly, and drivers earn more.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Ally. This will allow our small business restaurant owners to have an additional delivery option for their online orders," said Arsen Stepanyan, the CEO of Orders.co. "Ally has a large network of drivers, providing on-demand delivery service that allows restaurants to have more drivers, so the restaurant keeps more revenue and drivers keep the tips. The partnership will offer faster delivery times for our customers and empower local small businesses by utilizing local community infrastructure."

"Partnerships like this one with Orders.co are crucial in our mission to help drivers get the most out of their work. Businesses on the Ally Platform can greatly benefit from Orders.co’s ordering technology and take their business to the next level. We're happy to be working with them to bring great delivery services and value to restaurants while empowering drivers to make more money resulting in what we call a Perfect Transaction." stated the CEO of Ally, Roman Tsarovsky.

Through this partnership, Orders.co will continue its mission of helping restaurants grow their businesses by providing them with easy-to-use delivery options that are commission-free.

Hrant Ayvazyan
Orders Grid
+1 855-500-1070
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Technology


