Orders.co Releases Free QR Menu Maker for Restaurants.

Orders.co, a commission-free website-building company that provides integrations for restaurants into third-party delivery apps, has released a QR Menu Maker.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This app will help restaurants eliminate menu sharing between customers, save money on printing costs, and update menu items quickly and frequently. The QR Menu Maker app also comes with a built-in picture editing and upload tool. Recent studies have shown that quality photos can lead to a 30% sales increase; eliminating the need for hiring expensive photographers. The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Arsen Stepanyan, the CEO of Orders.co, said it is a new opportunity for small and medium-sized restaurants to innovate and lead in the industry. "With this QR menu maker app, we are giving restaurateurs an easy way to improve their customer experience while also saving time and money," he said. "We're excited to see what our customers do with it."

Through this app, customers can scan a QR code on each restaurant's menu and quickly access the full digital version of the menu. This is a great way for restaurants to provide a seamless and convenient customer ordering experience.

