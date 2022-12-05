Orders.co Partners With Nash To Deliver Fast, Reliable Local Delivery for Restaurant Businesses
Orders.co, an all-in-one delivery and marketing platform that helps small and medium restaurants grow fast, has announced its partnership with Nash.NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nash is a platform that makes it quick and easy for businesses to offer reliable local delivery services to their customers. It allows businesses to gain full transparency on pricing, tracking, and coverage.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Nash," said Arsen Stepanyan, the CEO of Orders.co. "Their platform is the perfect solution for restaurants who want to offer reliable delivery without having to set up their own logistics operation. This partnership will help both of us continue our mission of making it easy for restaurants to grow their business."
"Partnering with Orders.co was a great decision," said CEO and Co-founder of Nash, Mahmoud Ghulman. "Their platform provides restaurateurs with everything they need, from providing integrations into 3rd party delivery apps to building commission-free websites, and we're excited to help them expand their reach."
With this partnership, Orders.co will be able to deliver fast, dependable local delivery for restaurant businesses and will help them save time while growing their customer base.
