Censinet Adds Former CIO Mass General Brigham James W. Noga to Advisory Board
Former CIO Brings Deep Expertise and Experience to Censinet to Help Solve Key Strategic, Clinical, and Technological Challenges Facing Health Industry
Censinet understands the big picture, the connection between cybersecurity and enterprise risk, and is successfully solving the hardest problems facing hospitals and health systems.”BOSTON, MA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced that James W. Noga, former Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Mass General Brigham, has joined the Company’s Advisory Board. The Censinet Advisory Board, an active group of healthcare provider CIOs, CISOs, and industry leaders from third-party vendors, advises the Company on strategic corporate and product initiatives.
— James Noga, former Chief Information Officer of Mass General Brigham
“We are honored that Jim has joined the Censinet Advisory Board in support of our vision to take risk out of healthcare,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “As a former CIO of one of the most prestigious and forward-thinking health systems in the world, Jim brings deep expertise and experience across the key strategic, clinical, and technological risks facing today’s health industry – his thought leadership and unique perspective will be a major asset to advancing Censinet’s mission and values.”
“I am delighted to join the Censinet Advisory Board,” said James Noga. “Censinet understands the big picture, the connection between cybersecurity and enterprise risk, and is successfully solving the hardest problems facing hospitals and health systems in light of ever-increasing sophisticated cyberattacks – I am excited to help contribute to this vision.”
James Noga is the former Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Mass General Brigham from 2011 to 2022. Mass General Brigham (aka, Partners HealthCare) was founded in 1994 by Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. Mr. Noga came to this role with a deep and rich history with Mass General Brigham. He was recruited by Massachusetts General Hospital as Director of Clinical Applications in 1990 and assumed the role CIO of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization in 1997. Under Mr. Noga’s leadership, the MGH and Mass General Brigham underwent significant technology advances to support all aspects of clinical care and research including the implementation of an enterprise electronic health record (EHR).
Mr. Noga retired in June 2022 after forty-one years in healthcare IT and now serves as a healthcare IT advisor in various roles:
Harvard University IT Visiting Committee
Scottsdale Institute Executive in Residence
Healthcare IT Advisor
The Boston CIO Leadership Association, in partnership with the Boston Business Journal recognized Mr. Noga with the 2017 Boston CIO of the Year Leadership Award.
Mr. Noga holds an MS Degree in Biomedical Computing and Information Processing and a BS degree in Medical Technology both from the Ohio State University. He is an active member of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and the Health Information and Management Systems Society.
To learn more about the Censinet Advisory Board, see www.censinet.com/advisory-board.
Justyn Thompson
Censinet
+1 617-221-6875
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn