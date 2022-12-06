Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,738 in the last 365 days.

TECKPERT WINS IT STAFF AUGMENTATION CONTRACT FOR MIAMI DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

TECKPERT WINS IT STAFF AUGMENTATION CONTRACT FOR MIAMI DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

TECKpert

Since TECKpert’s founding in 2009, the beautiful Miami community has supported TECKpert. As TECKpert has grown nationwide, so has the tech community in Miami - #miamitech.”
— Adrian Esquivel, Chief Executive Officer of TECKpert
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECKpert, a technical consulting and tech staff augmentation firm, has been awarded a contract with Miami Dade County Public Schools for IT Staff Augmentation.

Although TECKpert works with clients throughout the United States, it is proudly headquartered in Miami Dade County at 2750 Coral Way in the Coral Gables neighborhood of the city of Miami.

“Since TECKpert’s founding in 2009, the beautiful Miami community has supported TECKpert. As TECKpert has grown nationwide, so has the tech community in Miami - #miamitech,” said Adrian Esquivel, Founder & CEO of TECKpert. “Every day more and more from the global tech community move to Miami. Through the Miami Dade County Public Schools IT Staff Augmentation contract, the TECKpert team is excited to be a bigger part of the growth of the local tech community and the impacts we can make through our technical expertise.”

TECKpert has additional contracts with the State of Florida and counties throughout, as well as outside of Florida.

TECKpert offers technical consulting for both commercial and government organizations who need a digital transformation plan for web & software development, mobile development, IT & Cloud, UX/UI, Digital Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics.
In addition to tech consulting, TECKpert also has the technical talent needed to deliver digital transformations. With their own proprietary application and recruiting database, TECKpert has over 3,500 vetted technical experts ready to deploy for projects. From Full Stack Developers to IT Network Administrators to Web Designers and Social Media Managers, all are U.S. Based and up-to-date on the latest technologies enabling the best tech solutions.
For more information, reach out through the website at https://teckpert.com/government/.

###

Business Summary: TECKpert is a minority-owned, small business designated, tech consulting and staff augmentation business providing solutions to supplement or build technical teams. Since 2009, our highly skilled digital talent has implemented transformational solutions for a variety of organizations, large and small. Our talent is focused in providing solutions through web & software development, mobile development, IT & Cloud, Design & Creative, Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics. Our mission is to transform organizations with technology. We are able to do this with the best talent available on our proprietary platform giving our clients the ability to scale-up or down, as necessary, based on needs of the project, contract and organization.

Mary Bargagliotti
TECKpert
+1 786-393-5826
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

TECKPERT WINS IT STAFF AUGMENTATION CONTRACT FOR MIAMI DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.