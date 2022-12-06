TECKPERT WINS IT STAFF AUGMENTATION CONTRACT FOR MIAMI DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Since TECKpert’s founding in 2009, the beautiful Miami community has supported TECKpert. As TECKpert has grown nationwide, so has the tech community in Miami - #miamitech.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECKpert, a technical consulting and tech staff augmentation firm, has been awarded a contract with Miami Dade County Public Schools for IT Staff Augmentation.
— Adrian Esquivel, Chief Executive Officer of TECKpert
Although TECKpert works with clients throughout the United States, it is proudly headquartered in Miami Dade County at 2750 Coral Way in the Coral Gables neighborhood of the city of Miami.
“Since TECKpert’s founding in 2009, the beautiful Miami community has supported TECKpert. As TECKpert has grown nationwide, so has the tech community in Miami - #miamitech,” said Adrian Esquivel, Founder & CEO of TECKpert. “Every day more and more from the global tech community move to Miami. Through the Miami Dade County Public Schools IT Staff Augmentation contract, the TECKpert team is excited to be a bigger part of the growth of the local tech community and the impacts we can make through our technical expertise.”
TECKpert has additional contracts with the State of Florida and counties throughout, as well as outside of Florida.
TECKpert offers technical consulting for both commercial and government organizations who need a digital transformation plan for web & software development, mobile development, IT & Cloud, UX/UI, Digital Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics.
In addition to tech consulting, TECKpert also has the technical talent needed to deliver digital transformations. With their own proprietary application and recruiting database, TECKpert has over 3,500 vetted technical experts ready to deploy for projects. From Full Stack Developers to IT Network Administrators to Web Designers and Social Media Managers, all are U.S. Based and up-to-date on the latest technologies enabling the best tech solutions.
For more information, reach out through the website at https://teckpert.com/government/.
###
Business Summary: TECKpert is a minority-owned, small business designated, tech consulting and staff augmentation business providing solutions to supplement or build technical teams. Since 2009, our highly skilled digital talent has implemented transformational solutions for a variety of organizations, large and small. Our talent is focused in providing solutions through web & software development, mobile development, IT & Cloud, Design & Creative, Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics. Our mission is to transform organizations with technology. We are able to do this with the best talent available on our proprietary platform giving our clients the ability to scale-up or down, as necessary, based on needs of the project, contract and organization.
