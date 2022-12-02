Considering the Services Offered by Sofema Online to our Corporate Clients
Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com presents how their clients can benefit from Multiple Business to Business (B2B) Products.
Introducing The Following Products
» Privilege Training Partner (PTP)
» Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP)
» Monthly Corporate Payment Option (MCP)
» Tailored Training Solutions (TTS)
Privilege Training Partner (PTP)
PTP is Sofema's corporate everyday discount program, providing outstanding discounts for both corporate clients as well as employees who wish to take additional vocational training to boost their career opportunities.
» All partners of Sofema will receive access to the Sofema Online E-learning platform www.sofemaonline.com with the opportunity to assign a Corporate User Account to a training administrator with access to all trainees’ profiles.
Summary of Benefits – Employer:
» Immediate 20% Discount (Minimum) for all Sofema Online Courses
» 10% Discount on Packages & Diplomas
» Accelerated Loading of Material (at Sofema's cost)
» Account Manager to ensure preferential client support
Summary of Benefits – Employee:
» As applicable Employer PTP discounts for courses, packages & diplomas.
» Special price of the Sofemaonline Freedom Pass Package which includes all courses on Sofema Оnline available for 1 year at a price of 1099 Euro instead of 1375 Euro.
» Individual Freedom Pass Available with 2 Payments for Staff of PTP Clients (2 Payments of 600 Euro, the first payment is due before commencement of the freedom pass package and the second payment is due after 60 Days of the enrollment.)
Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP)
Sofema Online Corporate Freedom Pass is a process whereby Sofema's clients can enable access to over 250 Regulatory Compliant & Vocational courses for every one of their employees at an unbeatable cost.
Summary of Benefits – Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP)
» Provides access to a portfolio of online training courses which would normally Cost Several 000’s Euros (Available for the client's employees)
» The client is able to nominate a group of staff to attend a training. When the training is complete, the client can nominate the next group. It continues this way throughout the year of membership
» Sofema Online training opportunity is open to every employee of the client's organisation
» With more than 250 Courses available the client is able to manage the training program with support from Sofema for maximum utilization and cost-saving
Monthly Corporate Payment Option (MCP)
Sofema calls this product a “client account” - choose now & pay later option. It is available for PTP clients of Sofema Online. The opportunity to create a SOL Corporate User Account is available. It provides immediate enrollment for a single monthly invoice.
» As an added advantage because of the number of enrollments, the client can benefit from additional discounts accumulated because of the multiple enrollments within the given month.
Summary of Benefits – SOL Corporate User Account
Enrollment freedom. The client is able to enroll his/her team members whenever it is convenient and without worrying about making the payment in advance. The other features include:
» SOL Corporate User Account is open to all SAS – PTP members
» All users receive a 20% discount from a single course (10% from Packages & Diplomas)
» Monthly Invoices issued with 30 Days to pay
» Free Soft copy with 3 Cumulative Enrollments for any course
» The Company Account Manager has admin access to view the training status of the team
» A monthly status report and Invoice issued at the end of each month
Training Platform Hosting Service - Tailored Training Solutions (TTS)
Sofema provides clients with the opportunity to host their in-company training for delivery only to their company staff. (Their own material to be delivered to their own staff only).
Summary of SOL Benefits
» An opportunity for all employees to build competence in the workplace
» The ability to satisfy all regulatory initial and recurrent obligations
» SOL Training Courses have been developed by Industry Professionals with more than 40 years of Commercial Aviation experience across a range of disciplines
» SOL Courses are Engaging & Interactive
» All delegates shall receive Sofema Online Certificate on completion of the Course Examination
Next Steps
More details for Sofema Online's corporate products are available on this page www.sofemaonline.com. Additional questions or comments are addressed at team@sassofia.com
