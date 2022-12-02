Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Urinary Incontinence & POP Devices And Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Urinary Incontinence & POP and Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market grew from $0.38 billion in 2021 to $0.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market size are expected to grow to $0.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The increased prevalence rate for Pelvic organ prolapses (POP) as well as for urinary incontinence (UI) disorders has been driving the growth of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) devices and equipment market.

Key Trends In The Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market

The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market industry are characterized by the increased use of several new technologies in recent years. There is a wide range of devices being developed to treat both POP and urinary incontinence.

Overview Of The Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market

The urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market consist of sales of urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market related services. Urinary incontinence (UI), also known as involuntary urination, is defined as an uncontrolled leakage of urine caused due to overactive bladder. Pelvic organs prolapse (POP) is caused because of the defects in the supporting structures of the vagina. Depending on the size and location of the defect, the functions of the organs contained within the female pelvis can alter their normal functioning.

Global Urinary Incontinence & POP Devices and Equipment Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Urinary Incontinence Devices, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices

By Urinary Incontinence Devices: Artificial Urinary Sphincters, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Urethral Slings, Catheters

By Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices: Vaginal Mesh, Vaginal Pessary

By Incontinence Type: Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, Functional Incontinence

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Use

By Geography: The global urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, Ethicon US, C. R. Bard Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Covidien, Cook Medical, and Neomedic.

Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market overview. The market report gives urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market analysis and urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market size, urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market share, urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market growth drivers, urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market segments, urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market major players, urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The urinary incontinence & POP devices and equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

