Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,305 in the last 365 days.

VSP investigates fatal shooting in Eden


STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

Vermont State Police investigates fatal shooting in Eden

 

 

EDEN, Vermont (Friday, Dec. 2, 2022) - The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in the town of Eden.

 

 

The investigation began at about 10:20 p.m. when police received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road. Responding troopers located a deceased 66-year-old man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled the location following the shooting. No one is in custody at this time. The incident appears to be targeted, and there is no indication of a general threat to public safety.

 

 

This investigation is in its initial stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department is providing assistance.

 

 

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

 

 

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont. gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

No further information is available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

VSP investigates fatal shooting in Eden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.