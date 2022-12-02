Pinnacle Infotech Becomes the 12th Man, Adding Certainty to Lusail Stadium
Pinnacle Infotech is a worldwide pioneer of BIM, completed the 80,000-seat 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer stadium in Doha, Qatar.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Infotech is a worldwide pioneer of BIM, having over 30 years of experience in 42+ countries, delivering innovative BIM engineering services to the AEC industry around the globe. It has completed 7500+ milestone projects, including the 80,000-seat 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Amazing Facts about Lusail Stadium:
The world's tenth-largest stadium by capacity with 80,000 seats
Flagship stadium hosting the opening match and final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Covering an area of 2 million+ sq. ft.
Project worth $767M
Software Used - Revit, AutoCAD, and Navisworks
Challenges Undertaken:
Turning down the heat for 80,000 spectators
Modeling the world's largest saddle-shaped internal roof membrane structure
Site Logistics for 1 million+ sq. ft.
Material procurement from 30+ countries
Value Addition:
Extraction of 1400+ BIM Models, 35,000+ Shop Drawings, 20,000+ As-Built Drawings, 8,000+ Official Submissions, and 3,000+ Data Sheet (Schedules)
Paperless Inspection with BIM 360 Field
Improved sustainability through BIM
BIM-centric quality control to optimize progress monitoring
Extensive construction planning
Smart facility management with in-house automation and interoperability tools
What The Client Says
"We highly appreciate the good efforts made by Pinnacle for BIM system implementation. Pinnacle's team deserves high praises for delivering this project successfully."
Huang Taorui | Deputy Project Manager | China Railway Construction
About Pinnacle Infotech Inc
At Pinnacle, we “Construct Certainty with Technology.”
We are the global leader in providing innovative end-to-end BIM solutions to Architecture, Engineering Construction (AEC) firms worldwide, enabling our clients to control their construction projects completely. Our work spans the entire BIM spectrum, from 3D to 7D to facilitate project coordination, collaboration, asset management, cost, and resource optimization.
We have 2100+ employees in 12 global delivery centers worldwide to ensure quick turnarounds on complex projects. As a result, Pinnacle has successfully executed over 7500 BIM projects for 1200+ satisfied clients in 42 countries across 6 continents. Our portfolio includes projects such as Airports, Manufacturing Units, Data Centers, Hospitals, Stadiums, High-Rise Towers, and more.
Pinnacle's process orientation quality control are as per ISO 9001:2015 (quality management) and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (information security). We are also ISO 14001:2015 certified for the environmental management system.
Pinnacle Infotech Client Feedback | Huang Taorui | Lusail Stadium