Pinnacle Infotech Becomes the 12th Man, Adding Certainty to Lusail Stadium

Pinnacle Infotech BIM Services for Lusail Stadium

Pinnacle Infotech is a worldwide pioneer of BIM, completed the 80,000-seat 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer stadium in Doha, Qatar.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Infotech is a worldwide pioneer of BIM, having over 30 years of experience in 42+ countries, delivering innovative BIM engineering services to the AEC industry around the globe. It has completed 7500+ milestone projects, including the 80,000-seat 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer stadium in Doha, Qatar.Amazing Facts about Lusail Stadium:The world's tenth-largest stadium by capacity with 80,000 seatsFlagship stadium hosting the opening match and final of the 2022 FIFA World CupCovering an area of 2 million+ sq. ft.Project worth $767MSoftware Used - Revit, AutoCAD, and NavisworksChallenges Undertaken:Turning down the heat for 80,000 spectatorsModeling the world's largest saddle-shaped internal roof membrane structureSite Logistics for 1 million+ sq. ft.Material procurement from 30+ countriesValue Addition:Extraction of 1400+ BIM Models, 35,000+ Shop Drawings, 20,000+ As-Built Drawings, 8,000+ Official Submissions, and 3,000+ Data Sheet (Schedules)Paperless Inspection with BIM 360 FieldImproved sustainability through BIMBIM-centric quality control to optimize progress monitoringExtensive construction planningSmart facility management with in-house automation and interoperability toolsWhat The Client Says"We highly appreciate the good efforts made by Pinnacle for BIM system implementation. Pinnacle's team deserves high praises for delivering this project successfully."Huang Taorui | Deputy Project Manager | China Railway ConstructionAbout Pinnacle Infotech IncAt Pinnacle, we “Construct Certainty with Technology.”We are the global leader in providing innovative end-to-end BIM solutions to Architecture, Engineering Construction (AEC) firms worldwide, enabling our clients to control their construction projects completely. Our work spans the entire BIM spectrum, from 3D to 7D to facilitate project coordination, collaboration, asset management, cost, and resource optimization.We have 2100+ employees in 12 global delivery centers worldwide to ensure quick turnarounds on complex projects. As a result, Pinnacle has successfully executed over 7500 BIM projects for 1200+ satisfied clients in 42 countries across 6 continents. Our portfolio includes projects such as Airports, Manufacturing Units, Data Centers, Hospitals, Stadiums, High-Rise Towers, and more.Pinnacle's process orientation quality control are as per ISO 9001:2015 (quality management) and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (information security). We are also ISO 14001:2015 certified for the environmental management system.

Pinnacle Infotech Client Feedback | Huang Taorui | Lusail Stadium