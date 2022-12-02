Precise delivery dates drive +34% sales increase for Fenix Commerce customers on Black Friday / Cyber Monday
First YoY results available across multiple categories for Fenix Commerce DTC brandsSAN JOSE, CA, USA, December 2, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenix Commerce today announced Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales upside for Direct-to-Consumer brands who utilize its smart delivery dates in the online shopping experience. This milestone is a major move for Fenix Commerce on its mission to empower DTC brands to maintain share and drive incremental business against competitors. See Table 1 for summary results.
This YoY average Sales jump greatly exceeds the 19% overall lift for Shopify merchants reported earlier this week. Merchants using Fenix for their first BFCM, saw an average incremental conversion lift of 35.5% compared to prior year. Existing Fenix customers' average lift topped 42% for the Beauty category.
Online shoppers have been trained by Amazon Prime to act quickly when presented with precise data, such as “FREE delivery Thursday, December 1. Order within 1 hr 11 mins”. DTC brands are unable to make these promises as a result of inaccurate and often missing delivery data provided by mail carriers. This results in lower conversion, more abandoned carts, drop-offs at checkout and more WISMO queries.
Fenix Commerce is the first platform to make this precise delivery data available, pre-purchase, to DTC brands on all webpages - not just at checkout. Fenix employs advanced machine learning to fill in these data gaps and bring accuracy from ~65% (direct from carrier data) up to 93%- on par with Amazon’s promised accuracy level. When accurate delivery dates are surfaced across the user journey, the results are remarkable. Disposable spending categories such as Beauty, Apparel and Home Goods saw blockbuster results this season- see Table 2.
Former eBay executive and Fenix Commerce founder, Akhilesh Srivastava: “We built Fenix Commerce to help brands provide an amazing customer experience despite incomplete logistics information. When customers are happy, they come back. Our AI platform makes it possible for brands to act like a Fortune 50 retailer while still maintaining brand loyalty.”
