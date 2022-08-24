FenixCommerce now offers a Free Subscription Program
With the Free Subscription Program, Shopify clients will receive all the benefits of FenixCommerce’s best-in-class pre-purchase tools at ZERO COSTSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- FenixCommerce, a vital leader in ecommerce shaping the future of retail, announced today a new offering for Shopify clients that rolls out a Premium Shipping Category.
With FenixCommerce’s Free Subscription Program clients receive all the benefits of Estimated Delivery Dates (EDDs) and Carrier Rate Shopping at no direct cost, and utilize customer upgrade behavior and carrier cost assignment technology to drive additional profit.
“We believe that vendors should do more to support the retailers they are working with. Our new model goes beyond pay-per transaction, or even pay-per utilization. Retailers get to use our platform for free, and we only get rewarded for success, not just implementation,” said FenixCommerce CEO, Akhilesh Srivastava. “We are quite literally putting our money where our mouth is.”
This program is unlike anything other delivery experience platform companies offer and provides tangible proof of FenixCommerce’s commitment to partnering with retailers to help them deliver better, every step of the way.
Retailer benefits include:
- Access to live carrier rate shopping and ship costs in the checkout
- Estimated Delivery Date displayed on PDP & Checkout
- Average 17% increase in conversion by displaying EDD in multiple locations
- Incremental Profitability and Revenue Generation
The Fenix Free Subscription Program is powered by FenixCommerce’s proprietary technology that allows it to assign the same carrier service to different shipping options. This then allows retailers to up charge for the benefits of an estimated delivery date, and prioritization in the shipping queue, while keeping carrier costs the same. Having an estimated delivery date promise at the order level, allows retailers to easily prioritize their orders instead of first in first out. This is how the incremental revenue is driven for retailers.
“We didn’t realize we were leaving incremental revenue on the table. Having EDD’s across the board is great, but most customers will still choose the cheapest shipping option at checkout. This premium upgrade feature made it so that customers were incentivized to upgrade (since the lower option no longer has EDD's),” said Johnathan Snow, Co-Founder of Klora. “This is a game changer for us- we are picking up true incremental revenue and profit now from this unlock. Fenix is the only company that actually has the backend technology to implement something like this."
This service is now available to the over 1 million brands currently on shopify, offering a zero-cost way to provide a superior customer experience. To learn more about the program visit fenixcommerce.com/fenix-free-subscription-program/
About FenixCommerce
Fenix Commerce is a leading provider of Customer Delivery Experience Management, helping retailers deliver better, every step of the way. Proudly founded in San Jose in 2017, FenixCommerce is trusted by Men’s Warehouse, Dermalogica, Jos A. Bank, Gruntstyle, Lord & Taylor and hundreds of other brands. For more information, visit fenixcommerce.com
