FenixCommerce helps Grunt Style Grow
Utilizing FenixCommerce’s accurate Estimated Delivery Date, and Pre-Purchase tools, Grunt Style has seen a significant impact on business.
We are very pleased with the results that we are experiencing with Fenix Commerce.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FenixCommerce helps Grunt Style, one of the fastest growing eCommerce brands in the United States, increase its overall conversion rate by 20% and New Customer Conversion rate by 16.6%, delivering a significant revenue impact to their eCommerce business.
— Chris Cavalline, SVP of eCommerce
Grunt Style also improved its shipping upgrade rate by 88.4% between January and May by deploying FenixCommerce’s Order Experience platform, displaying shipping options and Estimated Delivery Dates (EDD) on Product Description, Cart, and Checkout pages.
“We are very pleased with the results that we are experiencing with Fenix Commerce,” Chris Cavalline, SVP of eCommerce at Grunt Style said. “Adding the EDD and A/B testing functions and other capabilities has provided meaningful improvements to both our Customer Experience and operating performance.”
Fenix's accurate EDD provides transparency to shipping costs and timelines earlier in the buyer’s journey, helping Grunt Style capture new customers at a higher rate. Within the first 30 days of their A/B test Grunt Style saw an over 6% decrease in Cart Abandonment, directly correlated to the display of accurate EDD and pricing earlier in the funnel.
“We are very excited by the results Grunt Style saw in their A/B testing,” said Akhilesh Srivastava, CEO of FenixCommerce. “It just reiterates what Amazon has known for years, accurate EDDs are super important to the customer and have a significant impact on conversion. Doing anything less just means brands are leaving money on the table.”
The same FenixCommerce tools that Grunt Style enjoys are now available to over 1 million brands currently on Shopify through FenixCommerce’s Performance Based Subscription Program. Clients receive all the benefits of Estimated Delivery Dates (EDDs), and Carrier Rate Shopping at no direct cost to them while utilizing customer behavior on the checkout to drive additional profits.
About FenixCommerce
Fenix Commerce is a leading provider of Customer Delivery Experience Management, helping retailers deliver better, every step of the way. Founded in San Jose in 2017, FenixCommerce is trusted by the fastest-growing eCommerce brands and retailers including Men’s Warehouse, Dermalogica, Jos A. Bank, Grunt Style, Lord & Taylor, and Cannondale. For more information, visit fenixcommerce.com
About GruntStyle
GruntStyle, is a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand and one of the fastest-growing eCommerce brands. Founded in 2009 by a former Army Drill Instructor in Fort Benning Georgia, Grunt Style is on a mission to deliver the highest quality, most Patriotic apparel on the planet, straight to your front door. In 2021 Grunt Style founded the Grunt Style Foundation, a national nonprofit organization committed to providing life-changing resources and experiences to allow Service Members, Veterans, and their Families to thrive. For more information, visit Gruntstyle.com
