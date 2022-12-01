Holiday Gifting Offer

01 Dec 2022

Seasons Greetings! It is officially the start of the festive season and naturally, all minds turn to gifting. But don't panic, not only is Genesis here to help with gift ideas for all tastes, we also have a very special gifting offer.

This December, when you purchase any eligible limited edition*, we are also including a free copy of one of three bookstore editions by Chrissie Hynde, Eric Clapton, and Ringo Starr. We hope you'll enjoy your book of choice, whether for yourself or as a gift for a friend or family member this holiday season.

Order any eligible limited edition and, when you check out, choose one of these three bookstore editions, included free with your purchase (offer available while stocks last):

Browse the limited editions included in this special offer:

To take advantage of this offer, simply add your limited edition to your shopping basket as usual. Then make your choice of free bookstore edition from the dropdown list and it will automatically be added as a complimentary title to your basket.Happy Shopping!Very best wishes from all at Genesis*Please note this offer is available on limited editions that are in stock and ready to ship, displayed below. For your region's last order date for delivery in time for Christmas, click here



