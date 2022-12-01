Holiday Gifting Offer
01 Dec 2022Seasons Greetings! It is officially the start of the festive season and naturally, all minds turn to gifting. But don't panic, not only is Genesis here to help with gift ideas for all tastes, we also have a very special gifting offer.
This December, when you purchase any eligible limited edition*, we are also including a free copy of one of three bookstore editions by Chrissie Hynde, Eric Clapton, and Ringo Starr. We hope you'll enjoy your book of choice, whether for yourself or as a gift for a friend or family member this holiday season.
Order any eligible limited edition and, when you check out, choose one of these three bookstore editions, included free with your purchase (offer available while stocks last):
To take advantage of this offer, simply add your limited edition to your shopping basket as usual. Then make your choice of free bookstore edition from the dropdown list and it will automatically be added as a complimentary title to your basket.
Happy Shopping!
Very best wishes from all at Genesis
*Please note this offer is available on limited editions that are in stock and ready to ship, displayed below. For your region's last order date for delivery in time for Christmas, click here.
Browse the limited editions included in this special offer:
What is a Bookstore Edition?
Some of our readers' favourite Genesis books are available as bookstore editions. Designed with the same level of care as their limited edition counterparts, they are produced in a hardcover format suitable for bookstores worldwide. They are great for everyday reading.
Complimentary Book Offer: Terms & Conditions
- The promotion will run from the 1st of December to midnight 31st of December GMT, while stocks last.
- The offer applies to eligible in-stock books only as displayed above. The free books will not be added to orders that contain prints, pre-order books or books that are currently unavailable.
- We will endeavour to dispatch all orders that are placed before the last order dates in time for Christmas.
- The two books will be packaged and delivered together, in a single shipping.
- A supplementary shipping fee will apply in some regions.