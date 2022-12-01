Christine McVie, 1943-2022

01 Dec 2022

Genesis is devastated at the news that the singer-songwriter, and enormously-talented musician, Christine McVie, has sadly passed away. She was 79 years old.

Born Christine Anne Perfect in 1943, in Bouth, a small Lake District village in Lancashire, McVie grew up in Birmingham and began piano lessons at the age of 4, discovering rock'n'roll and rhythm and blues aged 15. After studying sculpture at art college, she joined blues band Chicken Shack and recorded two albums with them.

When Chicken Shack supported Fleetwood Mac on tour, Christine McVie fell in love with Fleetwood Mac's bassist, John McVie, and they married in 1968. Having played as a guest pianist several times for Fleetwood Mac, McVie was invited to join the band on their next tour. After constantly shifting changes in the band's complicated cast, Fleetwood Mac's classic line-up and fortunes were secured when the little-known duo of Nicks and Buckingham also joined in 1975.

McVie was an integral member of the band and the addition of her soulful vocals, her keyboard and piano playing, and her gift for writing timeless pop songs, set them on course for era-defining, stadium-filling success. Her songwriting credits include the singles 'Warm Ways', 'Over My Head' and 'Say You Love Me', which helped the 1975 Fleetwood Mac album to No 1 in the American charts and global sales of eight million.

The follow up, Rumours, was an even bigger success, staying at No 1 in the American charts for eight months. McVie's contributions included two Top Ten singles, 'Don't Stop' and 'You Make Loving Fun', as well as 'Songbird' and 'Little Lies'.

McVie's last tour with Fleetwood Mac took place between 2018 and 2019 and her final public performance was on 25th February 2020 at Peter Green's tribute concert at the London Palladium.

'[My] best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975' - Stevie Nicks

'I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound... they fly to me.' - Mick Fleetwood

'There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.' - Fleetwood Mac

At Genesis, we are sending our heartfelt condolences to all of Christine McVie's friends and family.