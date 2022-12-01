Governor Parson Announces $10 Million in Grant Funding for Missouri County Jail Maintenance and Improvements across the State
Governor Mike Parson today announced the availability of up to $10 million in grant funding for maintenance and improvements to jails across the state. Continue reading the news release from the Governor's office here.
