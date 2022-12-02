Mövenpick Hotel Zürich-Airport: Maintaining Course for a Sustainability Future
For more than a decade Mövenpick Hotel Zurich-Airport in Glattbrugg has maintained its Green Globe certification for sustainable travel and tourism.
— Mövenpick Hotel Zürich-Airport General Manager Bastian Mantey
Mövenpick Hotel Zürich-Airport is the ideal venue to host meetings and conferences near Zurich International Airport. The business hotel can host up to 400 delegates and offers 11 bright, naturally lit multi-functional meeting rooms providing a variety of interior solutions and are equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
Mövenpick Hotel Zürich-Airport’s management team meet regularly to follow up with the hotel’s sustainable management plan. Along with compliance to Green Globe criteria, the hotel has many of its own initiatives, such as choosing to use electricity sourced from 100% wind power provided by electricity supplier EWZ.
This year the hotel introduced new environmental measures including the collection and recycling of all partially used soap from guest rooms. The management team also participated in the World Clean Up Day with their local community. And the hotel has now completed its transition to LED lighting throughout the entire hotel.
Mövenpick Hotel Zürich-Airport General Manager Bastian Mantey has been leading the property since April 2021and is a 20-year hotel industry veteran with a wife and son. Mr Mantey enjoys hiking and eating out around the globe and his philosophy regarding his hotel’s environmental and social commitments are succinct, “Sustainability is here to stay, or we may not be.”
To promote its social contributions Mövenpick Hotel Zürich-Airport is also a proud supporter of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts’ annual Kilo-of-Kindness program. This global mission aims to spread heartfelt care and enrich lives, by supporting local communities with kindness, including donations of food and goods, educational initiatives, volunteer work and fundraising activities. For its part Mövenpick Hotel Zürich-Airport has partnered with CARITAS, a charity committed to helping people in Switzerland who are affected by poverty and are socially disadvantaged.
