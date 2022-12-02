Tuscan-style Golfer’s Paradise Estate in Exclusive Governor's Club Up for Auction
Luxury Nashville-area golf course residence with views from tee to green to sell at Interluxe Auction beginning December 5th
Never has there been an opportunity like this in the community and one lucky buyer will have the potential for the deal of a lifetime!”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace proud to announce the upcoming December 5th auction for a Tuscan-style estate on the 17th fairway nestled in the exclusive private community of The Governors Club, just minutes from Nashville.
— Stacy Kirk
This two-story residence 4 bedrooms, 5 full, and 2 half baths, and 9375± square feet of living space and universal accessibility with two elevators. It has scenic mountain views, 17th fairway tee to green views, and offers superior privacy. It sits on a .76+- acre lot with a saltwater pool, home theater, two covered loggias, a tornado shelter, and an exercise room with a sauna and steam shower. The property comes with a 4-car attached garage.
The upper level has a family room, private office, butler pantry, and living and dining room. The lower level offers a large den with a reading room, three ensuite bedrooms, a home theater, a game room, and a second kitchen. Unique architectural designs include poplar wood beams salvaged from a cotton mill in South Carolina and arched ceilings.
Stacy Kirk, the Director of Client Development for Interluxe, said, “Few clubs offer the all-around lifestyle and golf amenities as the Governor’s Club does in Brentwood. This offering is a special in that it presents a magnificent lifestyle estate in the amenity rich community of Governors Club that will sell to the highest bidder at or above the starting bid. Never has there been an opportunity like this in the community, and one lucky buyer will have the potential for the deal of a lifetime!”
Previously listed at $3,900,000, the home is now being offered at online auction and will sell to the highest bidder at or above the starting reserve bid price of only $2,000,000.
The property is being offered in cooperation with Danny Anderson of Parks Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, December 5, 2022. Open house previews are this Friday and Saturday, December 2-3, 2022, from 11:00 am- 3:00 pm, and Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12540. Contact the Auction Manager or see Auction Terms and Conditions at Interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury property auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctns on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
####
Stacy Kirk
Interluxe
+1 704-826-7887
email us here