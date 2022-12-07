Brand-new Podcast Cultivates Communities and Illuminates Positivity
"The Furlows say they want to highlight what is good and right in the world as a method to bring healing and wholeness to the universe"
By spreading positive news, communities have been cultivated, and voices have been amplified.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Building a Better Tomorrow Today" is an enjoyable and enlightening podcast show that shares groundbreaking concepts with its listeners and viewers. The guest speakers invited to the podcast are the best professionals in their specific fields. They empower their listeners and viewers with information and facts from the most recent research and developments available in our society today. The topics range from optimum health habits and nutrition to topics involving financial stability and everything in between.
— Better Tomorrow Today Podcast Host
The world is an enormous melting pot of diverse people and diverse concepts. "Building a Better Tomorrow Today" embraces what is good about the world and magnifies those things and people that make it a better place. The hosts of the podcast are the mother and daughter authors of the children's book series, "The Sandbox," and owners of the publishing company, "Diverse Dimensions," Carolyn and Amelia Furlow, along with Albert Furlow.
The Furlows say they want to highlight what is good and right in the world as a method to bring healing and wholeness to the universe.
Furthermore, if you want to hear stories and receive information that will lift you up, subscribe to our Youtube channel today:
@buildingabettertomorrowtoday
Cecelia Roberts
Diverse Dimensions
email us here