Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,024 in the last 365 days.

FDLE arrests Pensacola man for promotion, possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release
December 1, 2022
 
PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE agents today arrested James Paul Tupas Roquelara, 21, of Pensacola, on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, and one count each of promoting a sexual performance of a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, all felony charges.
 
The case began in November after multiple law enforcement investigators obtained downloads of files containing child sexual abuse material from a peer-to-peer network from Roquelara.  Investigators determined that the internet protocol address was unique to the suspect.
 
Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Roquelara’s residence today and seized multiple electronic devices. Forensic examinations of his devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children being sexually abused, some younger than 5 years old.
 
Homeland Security Investigations and University of West Florida Police Department assisted in the investigation.
 
Roquelara was booked into the Escambia County Jail and held on no bond until first appearance. Additional charges are pending further forensic review. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit.
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

You just read:

FDLE arrests Pensacola man for promotion, possession of child sexual abuse material

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.