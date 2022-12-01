FDLE arrests Pensacola man for promotion, possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release

December 1, 2022



PENSACOLA, Fla. – FDLE agents today arrested James Paul Tupas Roquelara, 21, of Pensacola, on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, and one count each of promoting a sexual performance of a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, all felony charges.



The case began in November after multiple law enforcement investigators obtained downloads of files containing child sexual abuse material from a peer-to-peer network from Roquelara. Investigators determined that the internet protocol address was unique to the suspect.



Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Roquelara’s residence today and seized multiple electronic devices. Forensic examinations of his devices uncovered evidence of videos featuring children being sexually abused, some younger than 5 years old.



Homeland Security Investigations and University of West Florida Police Department assisted in the investigation.



Roquelara was booked into the Escambia County Jail and held on no bond until first appearance. Additional charges are pending further forensic review. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

