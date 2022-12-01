Gordon McKernan Signs NIL Deal with 5-Star LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr.
Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Shelton Sampson Jr., a Louisiana high school wide receiver and one of the nation's top receivers in the class of 2023.
Baton Rouge native Sampson is a senior wide receiver for Catholic High School’s football team. Rated 5 stars by ESPN, Sampson has proven himself a talented young player. In 2021, he helped lead his high school’s football team to a 12-1 overall record and Div. I state title.
Despite receiving offers from Alabama, Florida State, Arizona State and Arkansas, Sampson chose to keep his talents at home. In August 2022, Sampson verbally committed to play for Louisiana State University’s Tigers Football team.
Ranked the No. 6 wide receiver in the country, the No. 3 recruit in Louisiana and the No. 38 overall recruit in the country by 247sports, it’s no wonder LSU holds a top-5 ranked recruiting class. Sampson is the highest-ranked recruit in LSU’s Class of 2023.
Sampson’s father, Shelton Sampson Sr., was a key wide receiver for Northwestern State. With talent and genetics on his side, Sampson is sure to succeed in purple and gold.
After finding immense success with his college athlete partnerships, McKernan started to explore offering NIL deals to high school athletes. Sampson joins Mikaylah Williams and Trey Holly as McKernan continues to build a standout lineup of high school athlete partners.
“I’ve been seeking a partnership with Shelton for a few months now. I’m excited to explore our partnership and look forward to watching Shelton continue contributing to his hometown community,” said McKernan.
