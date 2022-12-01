On Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) issued a press release outlining a WVDOH project to rebuild the Trout Run Bridge near Durbin. The bridge, washed out by floods in 1985, is being rebuilt to reopen the rail line between Cass and Durbin and increase tourism opportunities for Pocahontas County.
Video feature, podcast now available for Cass Scenic Railroad bridge project
