Thursday, December 1
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 ‘baby bonds’
A new proposal coming to the Washington Legislature for consideration next year aims to break the cycle of poverty that’s trapped families like Bereskin’s and lift future generations of low-income residents toward a path of financial independence. The Washington Future Fund would create a pool of money that every child born under the state’s Medicaid program, Apple Health, could access a portion of upon adulthood to use toward homeownership, education or pursuing a small business. Lawmakers introduced the plan during the last legislative session but paused the idea, opting instead to create a state committee charged with outlining exact details and recommendations for how Washington could create a trust fund program for the roughly 40,000 children born each year under Apple Health. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Amanda Snyder)
Capital gains tax gets the go ahead as state Supreme Court considers case
The Department of Revenue (DOR) will be able to collect Washington state’s new capital gains tax ahead of the Washington state Supreme Court’s final ruling on the constitutionality of the income tax. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson recently requested that the DOR be allowed to collect the tax ahead of the official ruling. Ferguson said that “our state’s elected leaders adopted a capital gains excise tax to fund education, the State’s paramount duty, and to help rebalance our tax code, the nation’s most regressive,” in his motion filed with the court.The law creating the capital gains tax, SB 5096, was signed last year by Gov. Jay Inslee and went into effect in January 2022, before it was stopped. The legislation created a 7% excise tax on the sale or exchange of capital assets above $250,000. It was projected to bring in $415 million in 2023, the first year the state would see money from the tax. Continue reading at My Northwest. (Flickr)
Northwest tribal leaders welcome Biden’s new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit
Leaders of Northwest tribes on Wednesday welcomed new commitments from President Joe Biden and members of his administration at the first in-person Tribal Nations Summit held by the White House in six years. In a series of speeches and panel discussions with tribal leaders, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several other top administration officials pledged to give tribes more say in federal decision-making, to set uniform standards guiding how agencies consult with tribes and to abide by treaties between tribes and the federal government. In conjunction with the summit, which fell at the end of Native American Heritage Month, the White House announced a 10-year plan to revitalize Native languages, along with a slew of other efforts aimed at improving the lives of Indigenous people living on and off reservations. Continue reading at The Spokesman Review. (Orion Donovan-Smith)
Associated Press
Aberdeen Daily World
Bellingham Herald
Capital Press
Everett Herald
Indian Country Today
Kent Reporter
News Tribune
New York Times
Olympian
Puget Sound Business Journal
Seattle Medium
Seattle Times
Skagit Valley Herald
Spokesman Review
Tri-City Herald
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Washington Post
Yakima Herald-Republic
KING 5 TV (NBC)
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
KUOW Public Radio
KXLY (ABC)
Q13 TV (FOX)
Crosscut
MyNorthwest
West Seattle Blog
