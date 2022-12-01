Governor Ivey Provides Details of Recently Delivered Evergreen, Invites Alabamians to Join for Annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the details of the official Capitol Christmas tree and invited all Alabamians to join her for the annual Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow evening.

Arriving at the Alabama State Capitol, accompanied by a blue siren escort from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an Eastern Red Cedar, donated by the Allen family of Fitzpatrick, Alabama, was harvested and delivered to the front steps by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Monday afternoon.

As trees in years past have measured in at approximately 35 feet high, this year’s cedar boasts a towering height of 40-feet, earning it the recognition of being the largest displayed Christmas tree during the Ivey Administration.

Each year, upon the tree’s arrival, a team of ALDOT workers lock, even and center cut the tree before it is hoisted into its stand.

Throughout the week, ALDOT workers have garnished the Bullock County evergreen with 38,000 lights, 67 stars representing Alabama’s 67 counties and handmade ornaments from the Garden Club of Alabama. Each handcrafted decoration will reflect the theme of “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

Not only is this embellished Eastern Red Cedar defined as an outlier due to its height, but because of its display of a luminous change that will be debuted during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday.

Governor Ivey shared this message on Tuesday, after visiting with the ALDOT employees as they decorated the official state Christmas tree.

“Many employees and volunteers are readying the Capitol for the holiday season, and our upcoming ceremony certainly wouldn’t be as festive without them,” said Governor Ivey. “I invite all Alabamians to join us in kicking off the merriest of seasons, Christmas, on Friday.”

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, December 2 at 5:30 p.m. on the front steps of the Alabama State Capitol. The theme of the program is “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

Beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m. Friday, the 151st Army National Guard Band will play various musical selections. At 5:30 p.m., the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place. Governor Ivey, Montgomery First Baptist Church Senior Minister Rev. Mark Bethea, Commander and President of Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base Lieutenant General Andrea Tullos, among others will deliver remarks. The governor will give the countdown before she flips the switch to light the official state Christmas tree.

“Growing up, Christmas was about coming together with your loved ones to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This time of year serves as a great reminder of the spirit of hope, joy, love and thankfulness that we should all exhibit in our day-to-day lives,” said Governor Ivey. “With our freedoms protected by our service men and women and veterans, our safety provided to us by law enforcement and our days kept moving by our everyday heroes, like teachers and nurses, we truly have plenty to be thankful for this season. I look forward to gathering together on Friday and wishing all Alabamians a very Merry Christmas as we light this tree.”

The full photo album of the arrival of the official state Christmas tree can be viewed here:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorkayivey/albums/72177720304053932

The full video of the arrival of the official state Christmas tree can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgN-LQrh4WU

The full photo album of Governor Ivey’s visit with ALDOT workers can be viewed here:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorkayivey/albums/72177720304070992

