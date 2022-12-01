CODEBABY PRESIDENT SHARES AI TECHNOLOGY WITH LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL

Norrie Daroga, CodeBaby President Michelle Armstrong, TAG MultiMedia President TAG MultiMedia--Making the internet work for you

Industry standout Norrie Daroga gives special presentation at Center for Advanced Sciences and the Arts

OAK PARK, MICHIGAN, US, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students from Center for Advanced Sciences and the Arts (CASA) are getting a first-hand glimpse into artificial intelligence. Norrie Daroga, President of CodeBaby, is sharing how artificial intelligence is being used in several industries like healthcare, banking, retail, customer service and 3D rendered, graphic environments.

In September 2022, CASA offered the first Metaverse class to students in the area. Course content was built on the appeal and functionality of the space known as the Metaverse. Guest speakers from the digital industry are joining the classroom experience. Norrie Daroga spoke on Monday, the 27th at the Oak Park Campus. He has instructed and presented the impact of artificial intelligence in classrooms and forums across the United States. He has developed the technology of Conversational AI Avatars over the past 10 years. Applying Conversational AI Avatar in corporate training and customer service as well as educational environments is his professional passion. “I believe artificial intelligence as applied in this digital space, can do more than assist the business owner. It can profoundly help their clients and it starts at this level of understanding,” says Daroga.

Michelle Armstrong, President of TAG MultiMedia said; “Norrie’s dedication to the ongoing development and advancement of this technology affords the CASA students a unique opportunity to gain insight into emerging markets.”

TAG MultiMedia and CodeBaby have partnered to bring this educational experience to CASA students. They bring Conversational AI Avatars to corporate learning environments, small business websites and innovative digital spaces. TAG MultiMedia is hosting an in-person networking event at Bamboo Royal Oak in Royal Oak, Michigan on Thursday, December 15th from 4 pm-5 pm. This event is free of charge, but registration is requested by visiting TAGMultiMedia.net to opt-in. For more information, contact them at 248-571-4991 or by email at info@TAGMultiMedia.net.