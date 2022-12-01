APX Platform Co-CEOs Featured Presenters at the 2022 Florida Plastic Surgery Forum in Palm Beach, FL December 10-11th

Terri Ross, Co-CEO and Founder, APX Platform and Izhak Musli, CEO, APX Platform

Terri Ross and Izhak Musli Will Present Full-Day of Workshops during the Staff Program Breakout Session on December 10th

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APX Platform’s Founder and Co-CEO Terri Ross and Izhak Musli, Co-CEO will be featured presenters to deliver a full day of educational workshops during the Staff Program Breakout Session during the 2022 Florida Plastic Surgery Forum at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida on December 10th. The Forum takes place December 10-11th, 2022.

The Florida Plastic Surgery Forum meeting brings together key thought leaders and the leading plastic surgeons to discuss 2022 Florida laws affecting the industry, latest clinical techniques, newest research as well as practice management education.

Staff Program Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Terri Ross and Izhak Musli in the following sessions:

THE VALUE OF BUILDING TEAM CULTURE & LEADERSHIP

Terri Ross | APX Platform Co-CEO

1:15pm

Friday December 9, 2022

Ponce de Leon Ballroom

WHAT IT MEANS TO “SELL” IN AESTHETICS, THE VALUE OF TREATMENT PLANS & CONSULTATIONS THAT CONVERT

Terri Ross & Izhak Musli | APX Platform Co-CEOs

10:30am – 12:30pm

Saturday December 10, 2022

Gold Room

PATH TO PROFITABILITY: THE 2 KPIs THAT WILL 10x YOUR BUSINESS

Terri Ross | APX Platform Co-CEO

1:15 pm – 2:00 pm

Saturday December 10, 2022

Gold Room

SPECIAL JOINT SESSION - PHYSICIANS JOIN THEIR TEAM

2:00pm – 2:30pm

Saturday December 10, 2022

Gold Room

Terri Ross has spent the past 15+ years transforming aesthetic practices of all sizes, scaling revenue significantly based upon her training program and proven data-driven methods. She is a world-renowned practice management expert, key opinion and thought leader, high performance sales coach, and sought-after international speaker in the medical aesthetic industry. Terri lectures all over the world for the top aesthetic societies. She is a regular contributor to major aesthetic publications and hosts her own informative podcast: “In Touch with Terri: Trade Secrets for Medical Aesthetics.”

IIzhak Musli has extensive leadership and management experience across multiple industries, including Software as a Service (SaaS), and is an expert in business processes, operational excellence, and using technology as a tool to improve business efficiencies. He has a deep understanding of practice management having worked with aesthetic practices since 2015. Izhak founded and developed two software solutions for the aesthetic industry, both of which have since been acquired: AtlasKPI, the industry’s first business intelligence dashboard, and MedicalPRM, a digital lead management tool.

For more information about APX Platform, please visit https://APXplatform.com.



###



About APX Platform

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) Platform is a business intelligence, employee education, training, and data analytics platform built on three pillars: Training, Analytics and Community. APX Platform combines the three into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides ongoing business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit apxplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing profitability of an aesthetic practice.