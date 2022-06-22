Submit Release
APX Platform Co-CEOs Terri Ross & Izhak Musli to Speak at the 2022 AmSpa Medical Spa & Aesthetic Bootcamp in Chicago

Photo of Terri Ross

Terri Ross, Co-CEO and Founder, APX Platform

APX Platform Co-CEOs Terri Ross and Izhak Musli will be a featured faculty member at the 2022 AmSpa Medical Spa & Aesthetic Bootcamp in Chicago June 25-26th

BEVERY HILLS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED S TATES , June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APX Platform Co-CEOs Terri Ross and Izhak Musli will be a featured faculty member at the 2022 AmSpa Medical Spa & Aesthetic Bootcamp in Chicago June 25-26th. AmSpa’s Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps are intensive two-day seminars covering legal and business best practices in the medical spa industry. These events are designed for all medical spa professionals looking to run efficient, compliant and profitable aesthetic practices.

APX Platform Founder and Co-CEO Terri Ross and Co-CEO Izhak Musli will present the following workshops:

Saturday June 25th, 2022

CONSULTATIONS THAT CONVERT
Terri Ross | APX Platform Co-CEO
4:05pm – 5pm
Sunday June 26th, 2022

KPIs: HOW KNOWING THEM WILL MAXIMIZE YOUR REVENUE
Terri Ross | APX Platform Co-CEO
12:30pm – 1pm

BREAKOUT: THE VALUE OF TREATMENT PLANS & THE 2 KPIs THAT WILL 10x YOUR BUSINESS
Terri Ross & Izhak Musli | APX Platform Co-CEOs
2:00pm – 3:30pm

Terri Ross began her partnership with AmSpa in 2019 and serves as a Platinum Vendor for society members. In 2021, Terri introduced APX Platform, a revolutionary business intelligence platform that accelerates practice growth for aesthetic businesses through on-demand training, financial calculator algorithms, data benchmarking analytics, and LIVE virtual coaching sessions with Terri and her team.

To schedule a demo of APX Platform, please visit https://APXplatform.com.


About APX Platform
Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) Platform is a business intelligence, employee education, training, and data analytics platform built on three pillars: Training, Analytics and Community. APX Platform combines the three into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides ongoing business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit apxplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing profitability of an aesthetic practice.


Carrie Saks
APX Platform
+1 (713) 679-1782
carrie@apxplatform.com
