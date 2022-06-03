APX Platform Co-CEOs Terri Ross and Izhak Musli to be Featured Faculty Speakers at Vegas Cosmetic Surgery 2022

Izhak Musli and Terri Ross will be Featured Faculty at Vegas Cosmetic Surgery 2022

Visit APX Platform at Booth #711 at the Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Meeting June 8-11th, 2022

BEVERLY HILLS , CA, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APX Platform Co-CEOs Terri Ross and Izhak Musli will be featured faculty speakers at the 2022 Vegas Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Dermatology show taking place June 8-11th at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. APX Platform, a cloud-based, business intelligence platform that accelerates practice growth for aesthetic businesses through on-demand training, financial optimization tools, data benchmarking analytics, and LIVE virtual coaching sessions with Terri and her team, will also be exhibiting at the conference at Booth #711.

Terri Ross and Izhak Musli will be presenting numerous sessions throughout the symposium:

Thursday, June 9, 2022

● 9:30am – 10:30am

● How to use technology to grow your aesthetic practice

● Featuring APX Co-CEO Izhak Musli

Friday, June 10, 2022

● 10:45am – 11:45am

● The Path to Profitability

● Featuring APX Co-CEO Izhak Musli

Friday, June 10, 2022

● 8:15am-10:15am

● Lecture – Basics of Cyber Security

● Featuring APX Co-CEO Izhak Musli

Friday, June 10, 2022

● 4:15 PM – 5:45 PM

● Understanding Revenue per Hour and how this Information can help you Increase Revenue and Coach Your Team to Reach their Goals

● Featuring APX Co-CEO Terri Ross

Meeting attendees can visit Booth #711 to get a first-hand look at APX Platform’s newly released software version 3.0 that includes a first-of-its-kind business intelligence dashboard, as well as take a FREE Practice Assessment or use APX Platform’s brand new Revenue per Hour Calculator to determine how their practice performance compares to industry averages.

To schedule a live, in-person demo of APX Platform at Vegas Cosmetic Surgery 2022, please visit APXplatform.com or visit Booth #711.



About APX Platform

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) Platform is a business intelligence, employee education, training, and data analytics platform built on three pillars: Training, Analytics and Community. APX Platform combines the three into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides ongoing business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit apxplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing profitability of an aesthetic practice.