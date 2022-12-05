Sleepnet Corporation Expands Distribution through PPM Fulfillment
Sleepnet Corporation recently announced that it is expanding its product distribution through a new agreement with PPM Fulfillment.HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleepnet Corporation recently announced that it is expanding its product distribution through a new agreement with PPM Fulfillment. This affiliation will make it easier for CPAP users to conveniently access Sleepnet CPAP and respiratory products.
“We are excited about this relationship,” said Kevin McCarthy, Global Sales Officer of Sleepnet. “The current environment poses challenges for customers to easily access the products they need, and a partnership with PPM makes Sleepnet products more accessible to everyone.”
PPM Fulfillment offers home medical resupply shipping and third-party logistics (3PL) fulfillment services that simplify inventory management and reduce operating costs. With locations in Louisville, KY, and Lincoln, NE, PPM provides accurate and timely drop-shipping of medical resupply to patient homes.
About Sleepnet
For more than 30 years, Sleepnet has manufactured gel masks and respirators for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV), and Respiratory Protection. We are innovators focused on building best-in-class products that improve the health and well-being of our customers. With comfort and safety top of mind, we proudly design and manufacture our products in the United States.
Our passion for innovation is at the core of everything we do, laying a strong foundation for creating new ideas and building better products. We believe in building products that help people lead healthier lives. Our vision is to create life-enhancing respiratory products that are accessible to all.
Our products include a range of Sleep Apnea and Non-Invasive Ventilation gel masks for adults and children. All products are built and designed in the United States using Sleepnet’s patented AIR°gel® technology. Our technology provides a comfortable, ergonomic seal that conforms to the face and nasal bridge, providing a better fit over silicone masks. Sleepnet also offers quick shipping and personalized service to our customers.
Breathe easier. Live Better.
