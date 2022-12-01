SportZtars: New Sports App Released December 1
SportZtars announces the launch of a new sports-focused exercise app that facilitates video-based exercise and pickup games for virtually any sport.AVENTURA, FL, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportZtars announces the launch of a new sports-focused exercise app that facilitates enjoyable video-based exercise and improvement of sports skills through training and live sports matches in virtually any sport.
Users will have access to free services that facilitate meet-ups with sports enthusiasts in their area, arrange games, and rate other users based on their skill. The app also offers live and recorded classes that allow users to train in the sport of their choosing; learning sports fundamentals, training drills, sports-focused exercises, as well as advanced techniques in the sport of their choosing.
Notable SportZtars features include:
Battleztars: Compete locally in live sports matches with an internal user-based ranking system. Users can organize matches or join matches created by other users.
Pre-recorded training programs: Programs include general fitness as well as sports-focused training.
Celebrity trainer workouts: Users will be able to follow along with their favorite fitness trainers or sports idols as they perform their personal workout routines.
Live classes: Live classes will include general fitness drills as well as specific techniques that are unique to the user’s sport of interest.
This new app has been built from the ground up to create a welcoming, fun, and enjoyable way for users to get out and play the sports that they love with other people locally, as well as train in the comfort of their own homes to improve their skills in their favorite sports. SportZtars will facilitate the creation of a sense of community in any given area by putting people together who enjoy the same activities.
SportZtars was originally founded by Dean Boveja when he realized that playing sports locally needed an overhaul. Games were difficult to arrange because you would need to do it through people who you already know by messaging each person to try and set up a game. SportZtars is made by people who love sports for people who love sports to help them play more and improve their game all in one easy-to-use platform.
