CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AADB Program Committee is seeking proposals and topic ideas that are innovative and relevant to our dental boards. If you have not yet submitted proposals, but would like to have a topic considered, please email your proposal to info@dentalboards.org by the close of business on December 9th. The Program Committee will have the opportunity to review the proposals and select those that would best fit the sessions. President Sparks shares “The AADB is blessed to have members and stakeholders who are willing to help our organization when needed, and always with wit and candor.”
The American Association of Dental Boards is a national association that encourages the highest standards of dental education by promoting higher and uniform standards of qualification for dental practitioners. Membership is comprised of boards of dentistry, advanced education boards, present and past members of those boards, board administrators, board attorneys, educators, practitioners, and other oral health stakeholders.
Tonia Socha-Mower, Ed.D, Executive Director/CEO of the AADB, explains that “AADB meetings are an important resource for dental boards to access emerging trends in regulation.” As the national face of state dental boards, the AADB influences the licenses of over half a million oral health practitioners through the regulation of dentists, dental therapists, hygienists, and assistants by our governing members.
Registration for the 2023 AADB Mid-Year Meeting will open on January 6th, 2023. For registration details visit www.dentalboards.org.
