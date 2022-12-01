PatchMaster Drywall Repair Company Continues Unprecedented Growth
PatchMaster Opens in Macomb, MichiganMACOMB, MI, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation’s leading drywall repair company, announces today the opening of PatchMaster serving Macomb, Michigan, under the management of owners Kellie and Matt Foley, as the company’s rapid expansion remains strong throughout Q4 of 2022.
Before becoming a PatchMaster franchise owner, Kellie Foley provided Information Technology support for a local college and was a Production Scheduler at a manufacturing company. Matt Foley is a Financial Advisor, Adjunct Professor, and Analyst Manager for sponsored health and benefit plans.
"With our background in the service industry, we understand, listen and have empathy for others. We recognize the value of amazing customer service. At PatchMaster Serving Macomb, we strive to provide exceptional drywall repair services and ensure our customers are happy customers for life. We look forward to building a strong brand and giving back to our community," said owner Kellie Foley.
“PatchMaster's continued success is primarily due to the caliber of franchisees joining our organization. Kellie and Matt are a great addition to our team. Their entrepreneurial drive and commitment to superior customer service make them a great fit for our business model," stated Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
PatchMaster's business model offers customers a fast, professional solution to drywall repair. A large majority of handymen, contractors, and commercial drywall companies want to do more than just repair minor drywall. That is where PatchMaster fills a critical niche in the market.
PatchMaster repairs holes caused by homeowners, renters, plumbing leaks, and DIY projects that never seem to end. Most PatchMaster repair jobs are completed in a single visit. The Foley family loves being outdoors in all seasons. In the spring and summer, they often enjoy spending time in their home pool or beach. When they are not relaxing poolside or at the water's edge, the Foleys can be found at a baseball game, coaching and watching their son play his favorite sport. In addition, Kellie and Matt often watch their daughter swim competitively.
PatchMaster Serving Macomb offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in your home or office. Servicing the communities of Clinton Township, Macomb, Mount Clemens, Rochester, Sterling Heights, Utica, and others.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 125 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
