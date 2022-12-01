Factory Entertainment Announces Men In Black Prop Replicas
The Neuralyzer, or in Agent J’s case, ‘the flashy-thing,’ can now be yours at www.factoryent.comCONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Entertainment, the Concord, California based manufacturer of licensed pop culture collectibles and specialist in movie prop replicas, announced today the latest entries in its ever-expanding line of geek-gadget gear that sci fi and movie fans are sure to love -- a pair of Neuralyzer prop replicas from the hit Columbia Pictures film series, Men In Black.
The electro bio-mechanical neural transmitting zero synapse re-positioner, more commonly known as the Neuralyzer, or in Agent J’s case, ‘the flashy-thing,’ can now be yours at www.factoryent.com.
The Neuralyzer prop replica is available in two separate versions, each based on its respective film; 1997's Men In Black and 2002's Men In Black II.
"Since 2011, we've released close to 100 movie and TV prop replicas and have become the recognized leader in this specialized field of collectibles." said Jordan Schwartz, President and CEO of Factory Entertainment. "There is a special connection that the most passionate fans have to a well-loved entertainment franchise when they hold something in their hands that feels and looks like it jumped right off the screen, and our Neuralyzers accomplish just that! While they may not actually erase memories of the Covid era, inflation or other recent troubles, the function of each piece, with its screen-accurate action, lights and sounds, is extremely cool and will help fans feel as close to an MIB agent as possible. Shades not included."
These highly detailed 1:1 scale prop replicas precisely replicate the Neuralyzer props as seen on screen. They feature cast metal bodies and have the following functions:
• Spring-loaded pop-up action.
• LED-lit year display, which can be manually adjusted to display any year (Men In Black I version)
• Red standby light (Men In Black I version)
• Blue standby light (Men In Black II version)
• Ultra-bright LED flash.
• Movie accurate sound effects.
• Screen accurate time setting dials.
Each museum quality replica includes a numbered plaque, prop story booklet, and wood display case that allows collectors to exhibit the replica in either the closed or open position.
Both Neuralyzer prop replicas are available to order now at www.factoryent.com and are expected to ship in December 2023.
Throughout 2023 and beyond, fans can expect many more exciting prop replica announcements by Factory Entertainment, featuring items from fan-favorite movie and TV shows including Back To The Future, Star Trek, Aquaman, James Bond, House of the Dragon, The Batman, Peacemaker and many more.
About Factory Entertainment
Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed toys, collectibles and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Batman, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, Star Trek, Men in Black, House of The Dragon, James Bond, Harry Potter, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Back to the Future, Jaws and many others.
For all the latest product information, please visit www.factoryent.com.
