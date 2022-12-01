They Sing Their Way to Phonics and Reading - Complete Grade One Program Free, 18 Songs Plus Song/Activity Book
The Phonics Songs plus, Grade One instruction book with songs by Donny and Marie Osmond, will be available free from Dec 1 thru Dec 4
Music with lyrics helps develop reading skills. The rhythm in songs is slower than speech and there is more separation of sounds This helps children develop the sounds for letters"CLOVERDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phonics Songs plus, Grade One instruction book with songs by Donny and Marie Osmond, will be available free from StrugglingReaders.com
Click on this link for your free program. https://www.strugglingreaders.com/dm/
Children not responding to phonics? The Phonics Songs plus program teaches major phonics skills through songs by Donny and Marie Osmond.
Matthew Glavach, Ph.D., author of over forty reading programs and numerous research articles on reading, is so confident that his program Phonics Songs plus can make a difference for all readers, especially struggling readers, that he is offering it for free.
Mark December 1 thru 4, 2022, on your calendar. A free download of the Phonics Songs plus Grade One Instruction and Songbook with 18 recorded songs will be available thru his company, StrugglingReaders.com. This offer is absolutely free, no credit card required, and your email will not be shared.
Continue reading as the author explains how music with songs offers advantages for readers, especially struggling readers.
The author’s program PHONICS SONGS plus for grades one and two is based on original instructional song lyrics written by the author with the music and songs by Donny and Marie Osmond. PHONICS SONGS plus has important phonics skills embedded in each song and hundreds of high frequency reading words (sight words) appropriate for grades one and two.
Music with lyrics helps develop reading skills. The rhythm in songs is slower than speech and there is more separation of sounds This helps children develop the sounds for letters and improves auditory discrimination for sounds. The melody of songs can help with developing fluent reading skills. And the words in songs help in the development of language.
Phonics relies on a one voice cuing system, one that for many children is weak. Music is in almost every part of the brain. If one pathway is weak, music can help open others. With practice, songs build stronger connections between the right and left sides of the brain and can bring many to reading. Neuroscientists who have been studying sound, the auditory processing system, tell something extraordinary – listening to and singing music can benefit a child’s development including reading. Learning to read requires attention, engagement, and repetition, all a part of singing.
A difficulty with using songs for reading is that children often memorize the songs, and the words are in sequential memory. The author uses a finger-point reading activity with each song that has students identify words quickly putting the words into long-term memory and available for reading.
A difficulty with songs on a computer screen is that many children cannot follow the bouncing ball. Children need to point to each word.
Phonics Songs plus is based on a first-grade study using only songs and chanting that showed significant improvement in reading and attitude over traditional phonics.
https://tigerprints.clemson.edu/all_dissertations/280/ content
PHONICS SONGS plus is for all students, including students with reading difficulty and English as a Second Language.
The program is easy to use by parents and teachers and for those of us who go back a few years, Donny and Marie bring fond memories.
The program offer can be discontinued at the author’s discretion. Not responsible for download issues. Emails will not be shared.
