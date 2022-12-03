Biden Challenger, Jerome Segal, Releases Two New Audiobooks, Reflecting His Policy Agenda
WASHINGTON DC, U.S., December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philosopher and peace activist, Jerome Segal, announced today the release of two new audiobooks that taken together contain the core of his domestic and foreign policy challenge to President Biden for the Democratic 2024 nomination for President. Both are now available on Amazon and other platforms.
The first of these is “Graceful Simplicity: The Foundations of Bread and Roses Socialism.” This is an audio version of Segal’s 1999, Book of the Month Club book in which he calls for a fundamental shift in our economic life. Rather than understanding progress as higher levels of income and consumption, Segal advocates a turn towards “voluntary simplicity” in which progress would be measured by the extent to which we succeed in “taking back our time” from standard work jobs and devoting it to those things most meaningful in life. In recent years Segal has formulated this as “bread and roses socialism,” and calls for public policies that will open the option of the three-day workweek.
The second audiobook is “The Olive Branch From Palestine: The Palestinian Declaration of Independence and the Path Out of the Current Impasse.” This is an expanded version of Segal’s new book published by the University of California Press last spring. Segal offers a new understanding of the failed Middle East peace process. He focuses on the 1988 peace initiative of the PLO and their Declaration of Independence, which they grounded on the 1947 UN Partition Resolution which provided the basis in international law for the establishment of Israel. Segal was viewed by the New York Times as the catalyst for the 1988 Declaration. https://www.nytimes.com/1988/08/24/us/washington-talk-foreign-affairs-jewish-father-for-palestinian-state.html
In his book, Segal again calls for a PLO-led peace initiative, one that would go through the United Nations by establishing, as was done in 1947, a special commission to develop a comprehensive plan to resolve the conflict. Such a plan would embody a new approach to the refugee issue, one that Segal details, and would be put to a referendum of the Palestinian people and subsequently to the citizens of Israel.
Segal’s refugee plan was recently serialized in al-Quds, the largest Palestinian newspaper, and his call for taking the conflict to the United Nations was reflected in Palestinian President Abbas's recent speech to the UN General Assembly. Abbas called on the UN Secretary-General to develop an international plan to resolve the conflict. With a “yellow light” from the Biden administration, this new peace process could begin immediately through the UN General Assembly, and without the support of the hard-right Israeli government that will take power in the next two weeks.
Segal has filed with the Federal Election Commission a campaign committee for his challenge to President Biden. https://www.newsweek.com/jerome-segal-announces-2024-presidential-run-democratic-nomination-1727751
Recent polling by John Zogby and Associates has buoyed Segal’s challenge. It showed very strong support among Democratic voters, both for bread and roses socialism and for turning to the United Nations to take the lead in the effort to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-poll-finds-majority-of-americans-surveyed-voters-are-open-to-socialism-301649556.html?tc=eml_cleartime
Polling also showed that 22% of Democratic voters prefer Segal over Joe Biden as the 2024 candidate, 53% prefer Biden and 25% are unsure. The poll showed that Segal would tie Donald Trump in a general election. Polling data has shown that Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, and Hillary Clinton, would all lose to Trump. https://ereleases.com/y/kuz6
Full data tables at https://www.SegalforPresident.org/pollingdata
To interview Dr. Segal: Jsegal@breadandroses.US or 445-216-3846 or at Segal for President, 6909 Laurel Ave, Takoma Park, Maryland, 20912
Jerome Segal
