Only 3 Democrats Beat Trump - Polls Indicate
UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only three Democrats beat or tie President Donald Trump in the contest for President in 2024: Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom, and philosopher and peace activist Jerome Segal, according to polling data.
Four other Democrats are shown losing to Trump: Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Hilary Clinton.
Joe Biden ..............44.5% ...............Trump...44.3%......Real Clear Politics (average of polls)
Gavin Newsom... 45%....................Trump...43% .........YouGov/Yahoo News
Jerome Segal.......40%....................Trump...39%..........Zogby
Bernie Sanders... 40%.................. Trump...45%..........Emerson College
Kamala Harris...... 38%.....................Trump...45%..........Redfield and Wilton Strategies
Pete Buttigieg.... 39%.....................Trump...49%..........McLaughlin
Hilary Clinton...... 41%......................Trump...51%..........McLaughlin
Source: Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_United_States_presidential_election#General_election_polling (hypothetical polling)
The big surprise is the presence of Segal in the top three. Segal, a philosopher, is a long-time peace activist and the formulator of bread and roses socialism which calls for the 3-day workweek option. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerome_Segal
Although the author of seven books, Segal is, by far, the least well known of the candidates. Newsweek was the only major publication to cover his announcement of candidacy.
https://www.newsweek.com/jerome-segal-announces-2024-presidential-run-democratic-nomination-1727751
In the Zogby poll, before being asked about Segal, interviewees were asked their views on multiple aspects of bread and roses socialism. There was broad support, especially among Democrats. This is the likely basis of his strong showing.
Bread and roses socialism, rather than pursuing the classic socialist objective of ending private ownership of the means of production, seeks equal ownership of corporate stock and “shrinking capitalism” in our lives through simple living and economic policies that enable people to “take back their time” by choosing to work less, even if it means lower income for some. It calls for policies to lower the cost of meeting basic needs, and giving workers the right to determine their own workweek.
Asked about bread and roses socialism, 62% said they “love it or like it,” and 38% said they “dislike it or hate it.” (Of those who expressed an opinion.)
Among Democrats who expressed an opinion, 84% say they “love it or like it” and a mere 16% say they “dislike or hate it.”
The poll also asked about specific policies from Segal’s bread and roses agenda including zero-interest loans for building small and tiny homes, near-free electric vehicles for those with low income, making gasoline a public utility, controlling inflation through price controls, recognizing the State of Palestine regardless of Israeli opposition and turning to the United Nations to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Jerome Michael SEGAL
