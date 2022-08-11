Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,844 in the last 365 days.

Jerome Segal, Biden's 2024 Challenger, Calls for U.S. to Recognize the State of Palestine

UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jerome Segal, the Middle East expert, who is challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination for President in 2024,

https://www.newsweek.com/jerome-segal-announces-2024-presidential-run-democratic-nomination-1727751

has called for the United States to recognize the State of Palestine.

Segal issued a statement saying:

“With US recognition, all of Western Europe would also follow. The Palestinian Authority would be dissolved, and the PLO would drop out of the picture. Very likely the State of Palestine would come to exercise sovereignty over Gaza, and Hamas, which is not part of the PLO, would recognize the legitimacy of the new State and compete for power within Palestinian democracy.”


Segal's new book, “The Olive Branch From Palestine: The Palestinian Declaration of Independence and the Path Out of the Current Impasse” (foreword by Noam Chomsky) was published two months ago by U of Ca. Press.

Segal came to international attention in 1988 when his writings were the catalyst for the PLO’s decision to unilaterally proclaim a Palestinian state.
(Robert Pear, “Jewish Father for Palestinian State?, New York Times, August 24, 1988) https://www.nytimes.com/1988/08/24/us/washington-talk-foreign-affairs-jewish-father-for-palestinian-state.html

For interviews with Dr. Segal, contact him at 445-216-3846 or at Jsegal@BreadandRoses.US or at Segal For President, 6909 Laurel Ave., Takoma, Park, Maryland 20912
Jerome Segal

Jerome M. Segal
Segal for :President (SFP)
+1 445-216-3846
email us here

You just read:

Jerome Segal, Biden's 2024 Challenger, Calls for U.S. to Recognize the State of Palestine

Distribution channels: Human Rights, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.