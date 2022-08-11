Jerome Segal, Biden's 2024 Challenger, Calls for U.S. to Recognize the State of Palestine
UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jerome Segal, the Middle East expert, who is challenging President Biden for the Democratic nomination for President in 2024,
https://www.newsweek.com/jerome-segal-announces-2024-presidential-run-democratic-nomination-1727751
has called for the United States to recognize the State of Palestine.
Segal issued a statement saying:
“With US recognition, all of Western Europe would also follow. The Palestinian Authority would be dissolved, and the PLO would drop out of the picture. Very likely the State of Palestine would come to exercise sovereignty over Gaza, and Hamas, which is not part of the PLO, would recognize the legitimacy of the new State and compete for power within Palestinian democracy.”
Segal's new book, “The Olive Branch From Palestine: The Palestinian Declaration of Independence and the Path Out of the Current Impasse” (foreword by Noam Chomsky) was published two months ago by U of Ca. Press.
Segal came to international attention in 1988 when his writings were the catalyst for the PLO’s decision to unilaterally proclaim a Palestinian state.
(Robert Pear, “Jewish Father for Palestinian State?, New York Times, August 24, 1988) https://www.nytimes.com/1988/08/24/us/washington-talk-foreign-affairs-jewish-father-for-palestinian-state.html
For interviews with Dr. Segal, contact him at 445-216-3846 or at Jsegal@BreadandRoses.US or at Segal For President, 6909 Laurel Ave., Takoma, Park, Maryland 20912
Jerome Segal
Jerome M. Segal
