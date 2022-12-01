GOUSA's OppScore® Winners Include Rubio, Vance, Lawler, DeSantis, Lombardo, and Many Others
GOUSA's OppScore® Winners Include Marco Rubio, JD Vance, Michael Lawler, Ron DeSantis, Joe Lombardo, and Many Other Midterm Election Winners
GOUSA is happy to announce the victories of many great Pro-USA candidates who won their elections on November 8th with the help of their impressive OppScores”BOSTON, MA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Opportunity USA, or “GOUSA®”, a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization headquartered in Boston, MA and led by founder & CEO John Paul Moran, is happy to announce the victories of many great Pro-USA candidates who won their elections on November 8th with the help of their impressive OppScores, including: Marco Rubio for Senate (FL), JD Vance for Senate (OH), Joe Lombardo for Governor (NV), Ron DeSantis for Governor (FL), Michael Lawler for Congress (NY), Anna Paulina Luna for Congress (FL), Mike Collins for Congress (GA), Mike Garcia for Congress (CA), and many others.
GOUSA had produced OppScores® for races around the country which made a significant impact on election day November 8th, reaching millions of voters via social media and the press. The nonprofit had created the first of its kind political credit rating system, the OppScore®, and had released its “Side by Side – You Decide” ratings for key federal and state races this past election cycle. Detailed ratings are found at GOUSA’s OppScore page here: https://www.oppscore.org/
The OppScore, short for “Opportunity Score”, is a user-friendly web app that voters can use to help make their choices at the polls. Grand Opportunity USA’s OppScore is the one and only nonpartisan rating system that uses surveys, facts, and data from reputable pollsters to show which politicians are working in support of the US Constitution for the genuine “Will of the People” – and who is working against them - on the top issues they care about the most. Moran: “It’s not Left vs Right or Red vs Blue – really, it’s THEM vs. YOU”.
John Paul Moran is the CEO of Grand Opportunity USA and inventor of the OppScore. The GOUSA team is comprised of dozens of dedicated, Pro-America volunteers, including chief platform developer and CTO Jonathan Linowes, who have worked tirelessly in support of GOUSA’s important mission. Mr. Moran is a published author, former MIT scientist, entrepreneur, recent Republican nominee for Congress in Massachusetts and 6th generation nephew of Founding Father, President Thomas Jefferson. He has authored the new Universal Bill of Rights set to be published soon.
