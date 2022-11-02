OppScore® Nonpartisan Political Credit Ratings and Debates for Federal Races Performing for Candidates
GOUSA's OppScore® Nonpartisan Political Credit Ratings and Debates for Federal Races are Performing Well for Candidates Ahead of Election Day
It’s not Left vs Right or Red vs Blue – really, it’s THEM vs. YOU”BOSTON, MA, 02111, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Boston, MA) Grand Opportunity USA, or “GOUSA®”, a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization headquartered in Boston, MA and led by founder & CEO John Paul Moran, has produced hundreds of OppScores® for races around the country, as well as a series of OppScore Debates, which are performing well for the candidates heading into the November midterms and are expected to make an impact on election day November 8th.
— John Paul Moran
GOUSA created the first of its kind political credit rating system, the OppScore®, and has released its “Side by Side – You Decide” ratings for over 200 key races this election cycle. Detailed ratings are found at the OppScore website here: https://www.oppscore.org/
The organization has also produced a series of uniquely formatted debates covering key races across America: “OppScore® Debates: WITH or WITHOUT the Candidates”. The motivation for these debates was simple: protecting the democratic process by hosting debates when opposing candidates refuse to debate their challengers. Races featured include Congressional races for NV-01, IN-07, CO-07, and MA-07, as well as the NV AG race and MI SOS race.
The OppScore, short for “Opportunity Score”, is a user-friendly web app that voters can use to help make their choices at the polls. GOUSA’s OppScore is the one and only unbiased rating system that uses surveys, facts, and data from reputable pollsters to show which politicians are working in support of the US Constitution for the genuine “Will of the People” – and who is working against them - on the top issues they care about the most. Moran: “It’s not Left vs Right or Red vs Blue – really, it’s THEM vs. YOU"
GOUSA has rated hundreds of candidates including: Kari Lake vs. Katie Hobbs (AZ Governor); Don Bolduc vs Maggie Hassan (NH Senate); Lee Zeldin vs Kathy Hochul (NY Governor); Tudor Dixon vs Gretchen Whitmer (MI Governor); Geoff Diehl vs Maura Healy (MA Governor); Mehmet Oz vs John Fetterman (PA Senate); Blake Masters vs Mark Kelly (AZ Senate); Kristina Karamo vs Jocelyn Benson (MI SOS); JD Vance vs Tim Ryan (OH Senate); Erik Aadland vs Brittany Pettersen (CO-07 Rep); Mark Robertson vs Dina Titus (NV-01 Rep); and many others.
John Paul Moran is the CEO of Grand Opportunity USA and inventor of the OppScore. The GOUSA team is comprised of dozens of dedicated, Pro-America volunteers, including chief platform developer and CTO Jonathan Linowes, who have worked tirelessly in support of GOUSA’s important mission. Mr. Moran is a published author, former MIT scientist, entrepreneur, recent Republican nominee for Congress in Massachusetts and 6th generation nephew of Founding Father, President Thomas Jefferson. He has authored the new Universal Bill of Rights set to be published soon.
Search ratings here: https://www.oppscore.org/.
More information and OppScore ratings at: www.GO-USA.us
Selected OppScore Debates: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhVzQOZ3RrS7ypUYS9HF6eVjEg3q4X4Mj
For further information, contact:
John Paul Moran, GOUSA
j.paul@grandopportunityusa.org
805-450-7087
John Paul Moran
Grand Opportunity USA
+1 805-450-7087
email us here