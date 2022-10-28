Nonpartisan Political Credit Ratings Released for Key Races Across America from the OppScore® by GOUSA
GOUSA, a national nonpartisan nonprofit organization, has released its Political Credit Ratings for Key Races Across America with the OppScore®
It’s not Left vs Right or Red vs Blue – really, it’s THEM vs. YOU”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Opportunity USA, or “GOUSA®”, a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization headquartered in Boston, MA and led by founder & CEO John Paul Moran, has created the first of its kind political credit rating system, the OppScore®, and has released its “Side by Side – You Decide” ratings for over 200 key races this election cycle. Detailed ratings are found at the OppScore website here: https://www.oppscore.org/
— John Paul Moran
The OppScore, short for “Opportunity Score”, is a user-friendly web app that voters can use to help make their choices in November. GOUSA’s OppScore is the one and only unbiased rating system that uses surveys, facts, and data from reputable pollsters to show which politicians are working in support of the US Constitution for the genuine “Will of the People” – and who is working against them - on the issues they care about the most. Moran: “It’s not Left vs Right or Red vs Blue – really, it’s THEM vs. YOU".
The ratings are based on a review of over 30 issues, measuring the politician vs. the majority of voters’ interests, for key topics including: Our Constitutional rights and freedoms; the economy and taxes; social issues; healthcare; abortion; parental rights and school choice; police & crime; border security; election integrity; energy policy; and more.
GOUSA has rated hundreds of candidates including: Kari Lake vs. Katie Hobbs (AZ Governor); Don Bolduc vs Maggie Hassan (NH Senate); Lee Zeldin vs Kathy Hochul (NY Governor); Tudor Dixon vs Gretchen Whitmer (MI Governor); Mehmet Oz vs John Fetterman (PA Senate); Blake Masters vs Mark Kelly (AZ Senate); Krisitna Karamo vs Jocelyn Benson (MI SOS); JD Vance vs Tim Ryan (OH Senate); Anna Paulina Luna vs Eric Lynn (FL Representative); and many others.
John Paul Moran is the CEO of Grand Opportunity USA and inventor of the OppScore. The GOUSA team is comprised of dozens of dedicated, Pro-America volunteers, including chief platform developer for the OppScore & CTO Jonathan Linowes and web developer Jacqui Molvan, who have worked hard in support of GOUSA’s important mission. Mr. Moran is a published author, former MIT scientist, entrepreneur, recent Republican nominee for Congress in Massachusetts and 6th generation nephew of Founding Father, President Thomas Jefferson. He has authored the new Universal Bill of Rights set to be published soon.
