Commonwealth Commercial Partners to Accelerate Growth in Texas Markets

Scott Francis

Scott Francis joins CCP as Managing Director for the Lone Star State

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., announces that Scott Francis has joined the company as Managing Director of Texas.

Working from CCP’s San Antonio office, Mr. Francis will be responsible for oversight of the current property portfolio, implementation of the company’s property acquisition and development strategy, third-party business development, operational budgets/reporting, and employee recruitment and development.

Mr. Francis is a licensed broker with over 15 years of experience across a myriad of asset types, predominantly on the West and Gulf Coasts. Previously at CBRE, he advised a $55B private equity group on their 52M SF industrial portfolio, located across the US.

“We are very pleased to have Scott Francis join the Commonwealth Commercial team as Managing Director of Texas,” said Hunter Huber, Director of Property Management at Commonwealth Commercial Partners. “Scott’s experience in property management, operations and business development will be extremely instrumental in CCP’s continued growth in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and other Texas markets. Scott brings extensive knowledge of the market including vendor, tenant and landlord relationships. We are thrilled to have him in place to lead our company’s plan for strategic growth in Texas.”

Mr. Francis received his BA from the University of the South (“Sewanee”) and is an active member of CCIM, Urban Land Institute, and IREM.

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP) is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia with offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Greenville, Hampton Roads, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Raleigh/Durham, San Antonio, St. Louis, and Tampa. CCP has expertise in Commercial Sales & Leasing, Property & Asset Management, Construction Management, Hospitality Management, Project Management, Land Sales, and Forestry Consulting.

To learn more, visit commonwealthcommercial.com