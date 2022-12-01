Tufoil Engine Treatment Available in Packaging with View Stripes for Easy Measuring

Fluoramics Tufoil® Fluoramics is changing the packaging of its Tufoil Engine Treatment to bottles with a window stripe. The easy-view bottles with viewing stripe and a gauge in mL and oz.

WINONA, MN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluoramics is changing the packaging of its Tufoil Engine Treatment to bottles with a window stripe. The easy-view bottles feature a translucent stripe from top to bottom and a gauge with markings in mL and oz of content level. Customers can quickly see how much Tufoil Engine Treatment is in the bottle and measure the amount used.In the summer of 2022, Fluoramics polled its customer as to whether they should keep existing Tufoil Engine Treatment bottles or use bottles with a viewable measuring stripe. Over 60% responded with the request to change to bottles with view stripes.As a result, the 473 mL (16 fl oz), and 946 mL (32 fl oz/quart) are now or will soon be available . The 236 mL (8 fl oz) and the 3.78 L (128 fl oz/gallon) bottles will be available at a later date.“We listen to Fluoramics’ customers and strive to provide them with packaging best designed to fit their needs. We’re pleased to now offer Tufoil Engine Treatment in bottles with view stripes,” said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer.Tufoil Engine Treatment is an oil additive engineered to provide improved engine performance. Using a properly engineered oil additive is imperative for improving performance. While many brands claim to improve performance, most have not achieved the proper suspension of PTFE needed to provide desired benefits. Fluoramics’ Tufoil Engine Treatment was engineered only after many years in the laboratory. That’s why Tufoil for Engines is still a successful product in the marketplace while other oil additives have failed. That’s also why Tufoil hold the Guinness World Book of Records title for “The World’s Most Efficient Lubricant,” a further testament to the lubrication properties of Tufoil.Using the right colloidal chemistry to disperse PTFE provides added benefits beyond low friction and wear. Lubricants utilizing this technology also:• Provide increased horsepower• Improve efficiency• Decrease wear and tear on engines and moving parts• Extend time between engine rebuilds• Provide protection through rust inhibitors• Improve boundary filmsAnother added, but unexpected, benefit is a cleaner internal engine. Properly formulated colloidal chemistries keep unwanted particles and sludge in suspension, allowing filters to sift them out.Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of thread sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com

