LenderDock Announces Partnership with Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., a SaaS company offering the only truly digital Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification solution, announced a new partnership with Farm Bureau Insurance Company of Idaho. LenderDock also specializes in automating lienholder process management services.
"LenderDock is proud to be partnered with Idaho Farm Bureau given their laser focus on their customers and a strategic commitment to managing internal resources, optimizing business processes, and mitigating costs. Their thoughtful approach to technology solutions and partnerships is exemplary,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.
Through the partnership, the use of LenderDock's Base Platform will help Idaho Farm Bureau’s service and support teams eliminate time-consuming lender communications. LenderDock Base includes the Verifi™ and Correxion™ services. In addition, Idaho Farm looks to implement LenderDock’s Notifi™ service, which facilitates the electronic delivery of loss payee, billing notifications, and escrow billing.
Founded as Idaho Farm Insurance Company in 1947, the company began by offering only auto insurance. Today, Idaho Farm Bureau is one of the Gem State’s leading auto insurers, as well as the state’s largest writer of farm and ranch insurance. It is the largest insurance company wholly based in Idaho.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real time.
Carrie Cardall
"LenderDock is proud to be partnered with Idaho Farm Bureau given their laser focus on their customers and a strategic commitment to managing internal resources, optimizing business processes, and mitigating costs. Their thoughtful approach to technology solutions and partnerships is exemplary,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.
Through the partnership, the use of LenderDock's Base Platform will help Idaho Farm Bureau’s service and support teams eliminate time-consuming lender communications. LenderDock Base includes the Verifi™ and Correxion™ services. In addition, Idaho Farm looks to implement LenderDock’s Notifi™ service, which facilitates the electronic delivery of loss payee, billing notifications, and escrow billing.
Founded as Idaho Farm Insurance Company in 1947, the company began by offering only auto insurance. Today, Idaho Farm Bureau is one of the Gem State’s leading auto insurers, as well as the state’s largest writer of farm and ranch insurance. It is the largest insurance company wholly based in Idaho.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real time.
Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033
email us here