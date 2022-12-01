Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,738 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Arrests a Murray County Schools Administrator for Child Molestation

Chatsworth, GA (December 1, 2022) – Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, age 43, of Chatsworth, GA, has been arrested and charged with child molestation and statutory rape, related to an investigation of Terry, an administrator in the Murray County School System, having a sexual relationship with a student. Terry was charged with 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors during a Halloween party earlier this year. That Murray County District Attorney’s Office investigation revealed the sexual relationship and they requested the GBI to investigate on November 23, 2022. Terry was booked into the Murray County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Calhoun Field Office at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Arrests a Murray County Schools Administrator for Child Molestation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.