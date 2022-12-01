PARADE OF HOPE FOR OUR LITTLEST HEROES

Beautiful 5 year old childhood cancer warrior, Gianna, pictured at the Heroes Hangout. Gianna will ride in the Batmobile as Batgirl in the Mystic Force and Broward Sheriff's Office Parade of Hope 2022

Jacob Schwartz and Jeremiah Valera in 2021 at the North Miami PD after the Gold Ribbon Parade. The Mystic Force and Broward Sheriff's Office Parade of Hope 2022 is dedicated to their Memory.