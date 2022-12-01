PARADE OF HOPE FOR OUR LITTLEST HEROES
Beautiful 5 year old childhood cancer warrior, Gianna, pictured at the Heroes Hangout. Gianna will ride in the Batmobile as Batgirl in the Mystic Force and Broward Sheriff's Office Parade of Hope 2022
Jacob Schwartz and Jeremiah Valera in 2021 at the North Miami PD after the Gold Ribbon Parade. The Mystic Force and Broward Sheriff's Office Parade of Hope 2022 is dedicated to their Memory.
A Colossal Caravan of Love, Hope & Support this Holiday Season for Children Battling Childhood Cancer and their Families.
Community Leaders Coming Together In Love & Support for our Bravest Little Heroes battling Childhood Cancer
Friday December 2nd the Mystic Force Foundation will join forces with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement & Fire Departments from across South Florida, SuperHeroes, community leaders, and families battling Childhood Cancer in a monumental show of love, unity and support for the bravest little Heroes battling the #1 disease killer of children in this country. The Parade with over 70 Gold Ribbon adorned vehicles will depart with lights & sirens blaring in an unprecedented show of Hope, Love & Solidarity in the fight against Childhood Cancer. The caravan will drive past Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital then on to Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Medical Center and end at the Backyard for a luncheon of gratitude. 5-year-old cancer-fighting warrior, Gianna, will ride in the Batmobile as Batgirl.
This year’s Parade is in Memory of 5 year old Jacob, the son of Corporal Kevin Schwartz of the Biscayne Park Police Department, who recently lost his battle with Osteosarcoma cancer, and Jr North Miami Police Officer, 6-year-old Jeremiah Valera, who received his angel wings on November 13th. Jeremiah had been cancer-free for over a year but had developed severe lung fibrosis and needed a double lung transplant due to the harsh chemotherapies used to save his life. The Parade of Hope is also in Honor of every child and family affected by Childhood Cancer.
Mystic Force Foundation consistently teams up with local Law Enforcement Agencies at events and special occasions throughout the year to bring joy and happiness to kids battling cancer. From Parades, to rides in Police Cars, to granting special ‘Wishes’, and ‘End Of Chemo’ celebrations, officers show children battling cancer and their families love, kindness, & support. These Police Departments join the Foundation to remind families that they are NEVER alone in their fight.
This year marks the 3rd Annual Mystic Force & Broward Sheriff’s Office Parade of Hope.
Friday December 2nd
Meeting time: 10:30am
Target Store Hollywood Parking Lot
3251 Hollywood Boulevard . Hollywood, FL . 33021
(departure time approximately 11:00am)
Drive By - Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
1005 Joe DiMaggio Drive . Hollywood, FL . 33021
Drive By - Salah Children’s Hospital
1600 S Andrews Avenue . Ft Lauderdale, FL . 33316
Luncheon of Gratitude – Backyard
100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
For more information you may contact Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com 305.726.1155 or
EstherReynolds1@gmail.com 786.897.1997
Press is invited to join us at 10:30am on the SW side of the Target Parking lot, view Parade from the hospitals, and at the Backyard for filming, and interviews.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 14-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 4th anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, the country’s first Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach. The Heroes Hangout serves children from hospitals throughout South Florida, is free to all families battling cancer and is 100% community supported.
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Mystic Force Foundation & The Broward Sheriff Office Parade of Hope 2021